Chandigarh Forest and Wildlife Department has removed 20 vacancies for the posts of Forester and Forest Guard. There are 14 vacancies of forest guards and 6 vacancies of foresters. For these posts, one can apply online by visiting www.chandigarhforest.gov.in. The last date for application is 20 October. The details of vacancy and qualification are as follows-

Educational Qualification (for both posts)

Forester – 12th pass (Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Bio, Agriculture must be any two subjects)

Forest Guard – 12th pass from any stream

Age limit (for both posts)

18 years to 37 years.

SC, ST category will get five years relaxation in age and OBC three years.

The age limit will be calculated from 1 September 2020.

pay scale –

Forester – 10300-34800 + 4400 Grade Pay

Forest Guard – 10300-34800 + 3200 Grade Pay

The selection

Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Application fee

General & OBC – Rs 300

SAC, ST and women of all classes – Rs 200

To read full notification click here

For online application click here