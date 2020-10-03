Chandigarh Forest and Wildlife Department has removed 20 vacancies for the posts of Forester and Forest Guard. There are 14 vacancies of forest guards and 6 vacancies of foresters. For these posts, one can apply online by visiting www.chandigarhforest.gov.in. The last date for application is 20 October. The details of vacancy and qualification are as follows-
Educational Qualification (for both posts)
Forester – 12th pass (Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Bio, Agriculture must be any two subjects)
Forest Guard – 12th pass from any stream
Age limit (for both posts)
18 years to 37 years.
SC, ST category will get five years relaxation in age and OBC three years.
The age limit will be calculated from 1 September 2020.
pay scale –
Forester – 10300-34800 + 4400 Grade Pay
Forest Guard – 10300-34800 + 3200 Grade Pay
The selection
Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
Application fee
General & OBC – Rs 300
SAC, ST and women of all classes – Rs 200
