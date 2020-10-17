UPPCL Lekha Lipik Recruitment 2020 – Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) has got 102 vacancy of Accounts Clerk (Account Clerk). The process of online application will run till October 27. Of the total vacancies, 45 posts of General category, 10 of EWS, 27 of OBC, 18 of SC and 2 of ST are reserved. The exam is proposed in the third week of November.

Educational Qualifications – Graduation in Commerce. Hindi typing at a speed of at least 30 words per minute.

Age Range – 21 to 40 years.

SC, ST, OBC (non creamy layer) category living in UP will get 5 years relaxation in age limit.

pay scale- 27100-86100 and allowances

Selection – Written test and typing test

Application fee

General / OBC – Rs.1000

SC, ST – Rs 700

Divyang – No charge.

Fees will be paid by debit card, credit card, net banking, e challan.

There will be negative marking in the exam.