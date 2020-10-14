There is a good news for youth looking for jobs in the Corona era. The recruitment of 31 thousand teachers has been approved in Rajasthan. Under this decision, the recruitment of 31 thousand third grade teachers has been approved. These teachers will be recruited after the REIT examination. It is noteworthy that in the budget speech for the year 2020-21, the recruitment of a total of 53 thousand posts was announced. Of these 41 thousand posts are from the Education Department. The education department had sent a proposal regarding the recruitment of 31 thousand third grade teachers to the finance department, which has been approved. Recruitment to these posts will incur a financial burden of 881.61 crores on the state government for 2 years in the probation period and Rs 1717.40 crores thereafter.

The creation of 2489 temporary posts has been approved in 282 serial government secondary schools. These include 104 posts of Headmaster, 1692 of Senior Teacher, 411 of Teacher and 282 posts of Junior Assistant.

Recruitment to these posts will incur a financial burden of 881.61 crores on the state government for 2 years in the probation period and Rs 1717.40 crores thereafter.

Education Minister said – Reit notification will be released soon

After the announcement of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the state education minister Govind Singh Dotasara said that the notification of Reit will be released soon. He tweeted, “While giving relief to lakhs of unemployed people of Rajasthan, today Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ji has approved the proposal sent by the Education Department regarding the recruitment of 31 thousand third grade teachers. Now very soon the release of #reit exam will be released and after that the exam will be organized.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal sent by the Education Department regarding the recruitment of 31 thousand third grade teachers. Now very soon the release of the exam will be released and after that the examination will be held.

Dotasara had earlier clarified that only NCTE syllabus will be adopted for this RIT exam. There will be no change in it. Rajasthan’s 30% weightage will be reduced in the much-awaited rete teacher recruitment. The same paper will be adopted in Reet recruitment. Commerce students will be included in social studies in recruitment.

Keeping in view the demand of candidates of Tribal Sub Plan area, 6,080 posts out of 31 thousand will be reserved for TSP candidates.

Let us tell you that in December 2019, Ashok Gehlot had announced that REIT examination will be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education for the recruitment of third class teacher for 31 thousand posts. Besides, 3000 posts of first class lecturer will also be admitted. Today these posts have been approved by the state government.