A government agency in the Emirate of Dubai has offered a number of jobs in the field of information technology quality assurance officers for young citizens of both sexes, explaining that the salary is up to 21 thousand dirhams, with other privileges such as health insurance.

The entity stipulated that citizens wishing to apply for vacancies must have a university qualification (Bachelor of Information Technology), with practical experience from two to four years, provided that work at the entity’s headquarters in Dubai, with a daily working period of seven hours.

The authority called on citizens wishing to apply for jobs to quickly send CVs and employment applications to the e-mail:

h_hiring@hotmail.com,

With the name of the vacancy written in the email address, pointing out that the last date for receiving employment applications is on June 30, and she also confirmed that she will not consider resumes submitted by residents and people of other nationalities, since the vacancies are intended for UAE citizens.



