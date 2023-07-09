Recruitment… “a national security crisis”
The US armed forces have failed to achieve their recruiting goals, precisely because the military is suffering from the worst shortage in five decades. There are many reasons for this, but one really surprising reason is the veterans themselves.
Recent reports and evidence indicate that the likelihood of young men registering for military service, or having their families urge them to do so, is minimal. Given that 80 percent of the new recruits each have a relative who served in the army, the scale of the crisis cannot be underestimated. When I graduated from high school in 1972, conscription had just ended and America was embarking on a remarkable experiment with an all-volunteer force.
As someone who grew up in the military because my father was a Marine and retired colonel in 1970 after distinguished combat in Korea and Vietnam, following the family profession was a given. But when I entered the Naval Academy on a hot summer’s day half a century ago, it was not entirely clear what the volunteer force’s prospects for success would be. After a bumpy ride after the lottery, the military was revamped under President Ronald Reagan in the early 1980s, becoming the hugely successful force that fought the nation’s battles from Panama to the Persian Gulf. But the foundations of this all-volunteer army appear more shaky than they have been in decades. So what can the Pentagon do about it? The first step is to understand why employment has declined.
Perhaps the biggest factor is today’s very strong civilian labor market. The comparison is difficult. If someone is earning a starting wage of more than $20 an hour, perhaps with good health insurance and a good retirement plan, it’s very hard to convince them to shave their head, go to a hot and humid boot camp in Paris Island, North Carolina, stick to a rigorous physical performance, and get up. Before dawn every day, preparing to work for a long time away from his friends and family, often in precarious conditions.
Another factor was the withdrawal of the United States from large-scale active wars. Some young men have long been drawn to what they see as the tremendous life experience of combat, as well as the adventure of going to remote lands. And the depressing images of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 shattered that image for many. Barriers to joining the military are also high.
Only 25 percent of the country’s youth can meet criteria such as a high school diploma or equivalent, reasonably high standardized test scores, physical fitness, a criminal record free of drug use or arrest, and mental integrity. The Pentagon competes with universities and the private sector for a small slice of high school graduates each year. And it didn’t help that recruits couldn’t go on campus for two years during the covid pandemic.
The right-wing media plays a negative role in undermining the performance and activities of the armed forces. A number of left-wing critics described the missions in Iraq and Afghanistan as colonial adventures. Neither of these accounts is accurate, but they have a depressing effect on recruitment. Finally, a growing sense of political division across the country diminishes a young man’s faith in America. This may be the most annoying factor of all, and the one that ultimately defeats the entire volunteer force.
In general, he fell greatly in respect for the army, which is still at the top of the list of state institutions. Less than half of Americans now say they “trust” the armed forces, down from 70 percent just five years ago. The Pentagon needs to change these tendencies or there will be a serious national security risk in an era of great power competition. Fortunately, planning and executing complex campaigns is a cinch in the Department of Defense. As any good company knows when it needs to focus on marketing and advertising in the face of declining market share, the military should send its smartest and charismatic personnel to lead the recruiting effort, provide additional resources to attract leads (AI may help with this), and redesign marketing campaigns. To appeal directly to the most promising and untapped groups, to appoint inspirational senior generals and admirals to command recruiting orders in the services, and to provide incentives for success such as giving the most successful recruits a choice of their next assignments.
As for the criticisms of the quality of life: the barracks should be clean and well run, the food good and the medical treatment first class, and the pay and benefits packages should be more than just to keep up with inflation. Fortunately, Congress has just approved a five percent wage increase, the largest in two decades. The Pentagon could also broaden the recruiting base in innovative ways.
During my career, many of the best sailors I have met were from the Philippines who were convinced to join the Navy as a path to citizenship. There were strong historical reasons for this programme, including the colonial connection before World War II. It is time to think about a broader program along these lines, and perhaps look to Central and South America. Above all, we as a nation need to do more to bring hearts to the idea of military service.
The pledge to respect the Constitution rises above the nation’s bitter divisions and hatreds, something American veterans know but seem least willing or able to instill in their children. Days after Independence Day, we must always and sincerely thank our soldiers for their sacrifice. America’s security in a dangerous world depends on them.
* Former Admiral in the US Navy, former Supreme Commander of NATO forces.
Published by special arrangement with The Washington Post Leasing and Syndication Service.
