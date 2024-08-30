Have you ever imagined sending a resume that not only fails to impress, but actually irritates the interviewer? With the increased use of artificial intelligence tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini, this has become a common reality for many employers and recruiters. According to a report by Financial Timesabout half of candidates use AI to generate cover letters, resumes, and fill out application evaluation forms. However, these documents often come across as poorly written and lacking in personality, creating a recruiting nightmare.

A growing problem

Companies and recruiters are seeing an increase in volume of applications, but the quality of these has drastically decreased. Khyati Sundaram, CEO of the recruitment site Appliedhe declared to the Financial Times: “We are definitely seeing higher volume and lower quality, which makes the selection process more difficult.” Many candidates copy and they glue AI-generated responses directly into their job applications, without any editing or customization.

Quality matters

Victoria McLean, CEO of society of consultancy professional CityCV, points out that without proper review, the language used in AI-generated CVs is often awkward and generic, easily identifiable by manager of hiring. A Good resume should reflect a candidate’s personality, hobbies, and history—things that AI can’t capture. As a result, employers may have to rely on in-person interviews to better evaluate candidates.

AI is not the magic solution

While some think that AI can make the job search process easier, the reality is that it often complicates further the task of the selectors. According to a recent survey by UpWork, 77% of workers who have used AI believe that the technology obstacles productivity rather than improving it. This shows that, despite AI come Presented as a revolutionary solution, it is not always the ideal answer.

The increasing use of AI in CV creation has led to an increase in generic and personality-free documents, making the Work of recruiters more difficult. It is clear that intelligence artificial cannot replace the importance of a personal touch and careful review. If you are looking for a job, remember to take the time to customize your documents and bring out who you really are. Only in this way will you be able to stand out in a sea of ​​increasingly standardized applications