Florida voters could have the chance to decide on legalizing the recreational marijuana in 2024, but it is not yet confirmed. The Florida Supreme Court is currently weighing whether to allow an amendment legalizing recreational marijuana to appear on the ballot.

During a hearing Wednesday, the court heard arguments from the Florida Attorney General’s Office, which is challenging the amendment, and the group that sponsored the proposal. The court is expected to issue a ruling in the coming weeks..

What does Amendment 22 say about recreational marijuana in Florida?

The proposed 22nd Amendment would allow adults 21 years and older possess, grow and consume recreational marijuana. It would also authorize private companies to sell recreational marijuana in duly licensed retail stores. However, the proposed law establishes a series of restrictions intended to regulate the use of recreational marijuana:

Prohibition of sale to minors: The sale of recreational marijuana to people under 21 years of age is prohibited. Ban on smoking in public places: Smoking recreational marijuana is prohibited in public places such as schools, parks, and workplaces. Prohibition of driving under the influence: Driving under the influence of recreational marijuana is expressly prohibited. Taxes: A 15% tax is established on the sale of recreational marijuana.

The passage of Amendment 22 would represent a victory for recreational marijuana activists in Florida, making the state the 31st to legalize its use. Some additional details about the proposal include that adults 21 and older will be able to possess up to just over 70 grams of marijuanaadults age 21 and older will be allowed to grow up to six marijuana plants in their homes.

Additionally, authorized retail stores will be able to sell recreational marijuana, but they will not be allowed to sell edible cannabis productsand the 15% tax on the sale of recreational marijuana will go to fund public health and education programs, according to the proposed law.