The Director of the Fujairah Environment Authority, Asila Al Mualla, revealed that some transgressions in the marine environment were monitored by practitioners of recreational and commercial marine activities, and the transgressors of individuals and companies were violated and legal measures were taken against them.

She stressed the need to follow the environmental policies, laws and regulations issued by the Authority in cooperation with the competent authorities in the country, and adhere to them to protect living aquatic resources.

And she stated that the Authority will intensify marine control during the coming period to ensure that everyone adheres to the laws and implement penalties against violators and transgressors, noting that everyone has the right to enjoy the picturesque marine environment that characterizes the emirate through cruises and accompanying activities, but according to environmental requirements and laws to ensure that no tampering is done. The biological systems of the environment and the factors surrounding it to maintain a sustainable environment.

She pointed out that the new marine services that the Authority intends to launch have been clarified to the companies involved in recreational and commercial marine activities to facilitate better service to their partners and to discuss the conditions and standards for coral farming projects, diving permits and marine activities.

While diving companies and marine activities pledged to stand side by side with the Fujairah Environment Authority and the competent authorities, providing all possible means of cooperation to address the abuses resulting from some individual practices and not to harm the marine reserves in Fujairah, which are considered one of the most important vital projects and work to protect the marine environment and develop natural resources. Tourism traffic in it and its surrounding areas. It is noteworthy that the Al-Aqah area in Dibba Al-Fujairah recently witnessed the laying of sea turtle eggs on its beach, and the specialized technical teams were sent from the Fujairah Environment Authority and the authorities supporting the project to take preventive measures, manage the situation, rehabilitate and protect the nest from disturbances and external conditions affecting, and the authority also took measures and efforts to protect the coasts and encourage Sea turtle nesting along the coast.