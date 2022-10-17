Joan Mir, Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnaia: this could be the definitive set-up of theinterregnum lived from the MotoGP from 2020 to 2022, the three seasons in which Marc Marquez went through an ordeal triggered by the injury to his right humerus suffered in Jerez in the first race of 2020, an injury managed to say the least superficially by the eight-time world champion , the medical staff and Honda. The Catalan phenomenon returned to the podium yesterday, touching the victory, celebrating the top-3 number 100 in his career in MotoGP. Above all, he has found a smile and a body able to support him from the first to the last lap. In the world championship standings considering only the last three races he would be second one point behind Jack Miller, but also ahead of Francesco Bagnaia who with a third place has definitively overtaken a Quartararo in full technical and psychological crisis.

Bagnaia and Ducati can already celebrate the title next Sunday in Sepang, then, however, in 2023 everyone will have to go back to dealing with the master of the premier class: “Whether this is an opportunity not to be missed is being told by Marc Marquez – writes Giorgio Terruzzi in the editorial of Corriere della Sera entitled ‘Pecco hurry up to party, Marquez is already lurking’ – that Marquez represents a term of comparison and a stimulus is evident. That it is better to bring home the maximum now, as well. For this reason our Pecco, given the situation, must lead into temptation. Stand up, stay in front, including team games, other than bon ton, and various bales. It doesn’t happen to everyone to win a World Cup. To many it never happens. Well, after this effort, after overtaking, no delay is allowed. Also because, from tomorrow, everything will be more difficult. Marquez made it clear: he is always the top of the class“.

The eventual title conquered in this 2022 could allow Francesco Bagnaia that ‘mental snap’ able to put him in a position to be able to face the challenges that will arise in 2023: “Pecco is not Rossi, and neither is Marquez. Not yet, at least. As a pilot and as a character. But no one, at this moment, asks him to be. Now he just has to finish the work he started in June, when he was traveling 91 points behind Quartararo. We will think about his absolute value next year, when he will have a client like Enea Bastianini in the team, unlucky but very strong yesterday, and he will have to contend with that Marquez who is giving the idea of ​​being able to return as a protagonist “, writes Gianluca Gasparini in his editorial on today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport.

La Stampa focuses on the numbers and on the possibility that 50 years after the Giacomo Agostini-MV Agusta duo there is another Italian duo on the roof of the MotoGP world: “13 years after the last title of an Italian (his mentor Valentino Rossi), while Ducati had succeeded even 15 years ago. And if we want to find the combination of Italian rider and motorbike we have to go back half a century, to 1972 with Giacomo Agostini and MV Agusta. These thoughts would be enough to make anyone’s legs shake, but not in Pecco. Some Italian-Australian fans arrived at Phillip Island with a giant picture of him in which he is dressed as pope. After all, his name is Francesco, but more than the kingdom of heaven he thinks of engines ”.