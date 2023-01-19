Recreation areas | Helsinki’s holiday oasis Kivinoka will soon also become a camping area

The city council approved Kivinokka’s new formula after a lengthy discussion. At the same time, the area changed districts.

Helsinki the city council approved the planning solution for the Kivinokka area. The planning solution includes the Kivinokka promontory area between Kulosaari and Herttoniemi and the water areas behind the Old Town.

Kivinokka has previously been partially unzoned. The planning solution preserves the area in the use of traditional summer house activities and as a recreation area.

With the planning solution, the Kivinokka area will be completely transferred to the Herttoniemi district. Previously, part of Kivinokka belonged to Kulosaari.

City council by adopting the formula, we want to improve the conditions for general recreational use of the area.

The summer cottage area will be preserved, and the cottages will not be moved from their existing locations. However, the beach route and recreation routes can go very close to the summer houses, said the deputy mayor of the urban environment Anni Sinnemäki at the city council meeting.

The existing marina and agricultural plot in the area will also be preserved.

Kivinokka’s old forest, protected under the Nature Conservation Act, will be zoned as a protected area. Several buildings and the manor milieu will also receive conservation designations.

Read more: The city protects 12 buildings in Kivinokka, one of which is a small yellow house

Stone beak we want to develop it for the use of maritime tourism. The area is owned by the city.

New accommodation and business premises have been planned for the area. The new floor area for offices is 180 square meters and for accommodation 1,740 square meters.

You can also camp in Kivinokka in the future. A more luxurious way of camping, “glamping”, is also under consideration.