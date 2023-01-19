the mode of Forge of Halo Infinite It has only been released for a short time, and from its first minute online, players have already put their imaginations to work on creating maps. And now, the creativity is taken to a new level, as certain fans recreated an iconic track from the much-loved Mario Kart: Double Dash of Game Cube.

The track in particular is about neither more nor less than D.K. mountains, which is one of the most beloved by fans, to such an extent that it has come to appear in other installments of the same franchise. And now, fans have brought her curves and giant mountain to the shooter of 343 Industriesthus adding some nods to the most famous ape in games.

Here the video:

The creativity of the fans never stops, so this is proof that the mode Forge it was needed almost when the game launched about two years ago. However, many users have abandoned the title because the team has been working too slowly, in addition to the fact that the split-screen cooperative mode has been removed.

Remember that Halo Infinite Is available in Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: It is undoubtedly a great way to pay tribute to such an iconic game, in fact, it is the only Mario Kart that has not been relaunched on the market, since almost all of them have arrived as a virtual console on platforms such as Wii U, Switch and 3DS.