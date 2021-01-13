They recreate an iconic scene from GTA V with real actors. That’s right, one of the funniest scenes from GTA 5 has been recreated in real life by the original voice actors. Gerald “Slink” Johnson and Shawn Fonteno reprized their roles as Lamar and Franklin, respectively. In case you don’t remember this short but iconic scene, it’s where Lamar asks Franklin if he can hang out in his place, Franklin says no, and Lamar proceeds to do what Lamar does, something that turns out, of course. , completely excessive for the situation.

Fans have been dedicated to recreating the best moments from Rockstar games. We recently saw that a fan had taken the trouble to make a Red Dead Redemption 2 movie using only the game as a base. Also, we have read numerous rumors about GTA VI. And in between, something will turn out to be real. What many fans hope is that it is the rumor that the game is coming out very soon.

This Iconic scene from GTA V is largely inconsequential to the plot of GTA 5. However, this one of Franklin and Lamar has lived in the memory of GTA fans for years, and now they have brought it to life with the help of the character actors. Since GTA 5 was first released in 2013, it’s been about 8 years since the actors first shot the scene, but the real-life recreation is nearly identical to the original.

Surely Johnson and Fonteno rewatch iconic scene from GTA V several times to get it right, or maybe because the scene itself is a well-known meme that spawned countless versions. In fact, the internet was popular version of this scene with SpongeBob and another with Shrek. The scene even came up with its own slang term: According to Urban Dictionary, “yee yee ass” is defined as “something that looks extremely horrible.”