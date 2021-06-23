The EU green light for the Italian National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) is good news, but we need “common rules that guarantee civil society access to decision-making processes and the possibility of monitoring employment in the public interest of the funds “. To underline it is Federico Anghelé, director of The Good Lobby, a few hours after the European Commission President’s visit to Italy Ursula von der Leyen. “Our government cannot manage the Recovery Plan behind closed doors, the time has come to recognize the right of citizens to receive a prompt response from the Italian Public Administration!”, Proposes Anghelé.

The Good Lobby’s appeal

“Today is an important day for our country: with the green light from Europe at the PNRR in Rome, Italy is preparing to receive over 200 billion euros, which are essential for the relaunch of its economy. If we too had been invited to meet the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, we would have made specific requests regarding participation and transparency of the Plan, asking for the immediate launch of common rules that guarantee civil society access to the trials. decision-making and the possibility of monitoring the use of funds in the public interest ”, says Anghelé.

“As recently demonstrated in a document published by Obessu, ESU and Civil Society Europe, European organizations that work to promote the rights of young people, most European countries have systematically ignored civil society when drafting national PNRRs ”, continues the director of The Good Lobby. “Ignoring a request from civil society means excluding citizens from decision-making processes. Precisely for this reason, the European treaties enshrine the right of citizens to write to the institutions or bodies of the Union in one of the languages ​​of the Member States and to receive a reply in the same language. This right is not a mere procedural fulfillment, but an essential component of the right to good administration, also recognized by the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union ”.

“The European Code of Good Administrative Behavior specifies that European officials must respond as completely and accurately as possible to citizens’ requests, send an acknowledgment of receipt within two weeks and provide a response within a reasonable time and, in any case, within two months ”, adds Angelé. “If the citizen writes to an office that is not competent to deal with the request, it will be the duty of the administration itself to forward the request to the competent office without delay, reporting this step to the citizen. Furthermore, when the European administration does not respect these rules, the citizen will be able to lodge a complaint with the European Ombudsman. The rule, in some ministries including those of the current executive headed by Professor Draghi, is not to answer. Never”.

“Like many other civil society organizations, we have repeatedly written to ministers, undersecretaries, parliamentarians asking for meetings or sending documentation,” says Anghelé. “Most of the time we have not received an answer and we are still waiting to fix – months later – meetings that we had been assured to talk about crucial issues to safeguard the good use of the funds arriving from Europe. Our institutional representatives cannot choose the interlocutors they prefer, ignoring all the others. Today Minister Brunetta congratulates himself on the good votes obtained by Brussels, also for Governance. Too bad that he himself is one of the defaulters on this front ”.

“Without effective transparency and participation of civil society, there is a risk that the funds fall into the web of corruption and patronage. With the many challenges to be faced, climate emergency, economic and social crisis, we cannot allow it. We will be in front of Parliament on 30 June to raise the alarm ”, he concludes.