The president of the Ecology Democracy Solidarity group in the National Assembly denounces corporate tax cuts of “20 billion euros over two years” without ecological compensation.

“It would obviously be a historical error to dissociate and say ‘today we save the economy as it is and we will think about transforming it tomorrow”, estimates, Wednesday September 2 on franceinfo, Matthieu Orphelin, deputy of Maine-et-Loire and president of the Ecology Democracy Solidarity group in the National Assembly, on the eve of the presentation of the recovery plan. “We absolutely must have the same ambition to save jobs” than “to accelerate the ecological transition”, “that’s the whole point”, he continues.

“We have some concerns, adds Matthieu Orphelin. On the one hand, we have measures that were expected, which are going in the right direction. We have a few billion euros which are welcome and which will make it possible to relaunch a certain number of ecological transition projects. But besides that, we have tax cuts, 20 billion euros over two years, which will mainly benefit large companies and sectors such as insurance or banks which do not necessarily have much. suffered from the crisis. And all this, without ecological or social compensation “, points out the deputy.

For Matthieu Orphelin, the government continues to inject money into businesses without asking for compensation “social, fiscal, environmental or relocation”.

Each euro spent today for the recovery must also be a useful euro to meet the major social, ecological and climatic challenges.Matthew Orphanto franceinfo

Matthieu Orphelin nevertheless greets “a strengthening of aid to individuals” in the energy renovation sector. “We had it all over the place but here we must recognize that it is back to the right level. Aid will be extended to owner-lessors, it will be extended to condominiums “, he explains. “We are giving money to energy renovation for housing, but also finally to the energy renovation of public buildings, with 4 billion euros out of 100 billion.”

The president of the group Ecology Democracy Solidarity in the National Assembly emphasizes however that “this recovery plan only covers two years”. “Obviously, the State must prepare now to continue this effort for ecological transition. We will not resolve climate issues in two years”, concludes the deputy.