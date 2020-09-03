For the CGT, the recovery plan has only one positive aspect. “It is the demonstration that when the government wants to find financial means, it succeeds”, remarks Céline Verzeletti, from the confederal office. Which recalls, however, that 40 of the 100 billion announced come from the EU. “However, the latter has always conditioned its aid to the implementation of policies of economic liberalization and reduction of public expenditure. ” This explains why the Prime Minister has announced neither the abandonment of the pension reform, nor that of Unedic … “While hundreds of thousands of employees risk losing their jobs, we should have started with that”, insists Céline Verzeletti, before criticizing the “Laissez-faire government, which is not opposed to layoff plans”. Finally, she deplores the lack of revaluation of social minima. “Nothing for those suffering from the crisis. On the other hand, a flood of public money for companies without any compensation ”, she denounces.

On the FO side, this lack of counterparts also poses a serious problem. “A lot of job cuts are being announced right now, deplores Yves Veyrier. It is essential that there is an evaluation of the effectiveness of public aid. For reduced activity, there should be immediate conditions such as a ban on dismissal. It would also be necessary to be able to protect oneself from the capture of public aid by contractors from subcontractors. “ Purchasing power is also one of the major absences from these measures supposed to redress the country. “The question of wages should have been addressed”, believes Yves Veyrier, like the CGT.

François Hommeril, president of the CFE-CGC, regrets “That the government, like the previous ones, always take the problem through the same lens of cost competitiveness: it is a fundamental error. If the wage cost were an indicator of the competitiveness of companies, Bangladesh would be the number one country in the world! “.

FSU Secretary General Benoit Teste is worried about the consequences of these “Gifts” on public finances. “The government chooses to reduce the resources of the State and local communities”, he points out. He deplores the absence of public services in this recovery plan. “In national education, the fight against the pandemic and the reception of students in good conditions require immediate recruitment”, he pleads. He also believes that education has a role to play in the face of the economic crisis and for the success of the ecological transition.

In the fight against unemployment, the account is not there either. The 160,000 jobs supposed to be created with this stimulus plan are “Below everything” for Simon Duteil, national secretary of the Solidaires trade union. “In view of the 100 billion euros, it is very little. The sum may have an impressive effect, but there is not much behind it. Another emergency measure could have been taken, that of the sharing of working time. “

Conversely, the CFDT “Welcomes the orientations which remain to be concretized” and asks to be associated with the monitoring of the plan. She claims a minimum “An assent from the CSE on the use of public aid to guarantee that it will be well invested, in each company, in ecological transition and quality employment”.