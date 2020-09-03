It could in the years to come dethrone the classic fuel of cars. Green hydrogen represents a sustainable energy that can already allow certain vehicles to circulate. The taxis of the company “Hype” already work like this, they just have to be recharged at the terminals. The government could try to develop this operation, in particular by relying on public transport such as buses running on hydrogen.

The economic recovery plan announced by the government will also take into account the ecological transition. It plans to invest in the hydrogen sector nearly 2 billion euros by 2022. In total, 7.2 billion euros should be spent by 2030. France is not of elsewhere not the only one to turn to this energy. Similar policies have been adopted in Germany, Spain or even Portugal.

