Buses far from being full and metro trains half empty: despite the start of the school year, not all users have returned to public transport. “Some people are still very fearful“, or “Many colleagues have taken to cycling“can we hear from the Parisians. In question, the problems of distancing, and the sometimes neglected wearing of the mask. As a result, attendance peaks at 60% normal despite the deconfinement. As a reminder, the operators projected on 80% about. They are sounding the alarm today: 4 billion euros of losses, of which half for the only Ile-de-France.

For the president of the region Ile-de-France, Valerie Pécresse, no question of making users drink. “We will not increase the Navigo to pay the bill for Covid” she assured, during a visit in the Paris metro. Scenario under study, a repayable advance from the state to offset part of the losses in Ile-de-France, but the region is not the only one concerned: in Lyon, the transport network has already lost 165 million euros, and is worried about being forgotten by state aid. So far, the state has only helped the region Ile-de-France in the amount of 425 million euros.