Will corporate activity finally pick up? In the midst of the crisis, companies will be able to take advantage of the stimulus plan unveiled Thursday, September 3 by the government. Among the 100 billion euros, 20 billion relate to the reduction in production taxes. One way to lighten business finances.

The government therefore relies on the supply policy. Rather than coming directly to the aid of French households, he believes that the revival of business activity will have a greater impact. “The urgency, it is on the side of companies. They have lost a lot with the crisis so today, spending to help them all, for their competitiveness, that is defended. With the hope that they will all play the game on employment, it remains a bet“, decrypts the journalist Alexandra Bensaïd.