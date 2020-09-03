In total, the agency must carry out 2,800 recruitments (in full-time equivalent), part of which on permanent contracts and another on fixed-term contracts, the Minister of Labor, Elisabeth Borne had specified on Sunday.

The recovery plan includes an envelope for Pôle Emploi. Announced Thursday, September 3 by the Prime Minister, the plan to fight the economic crisis linked to the coronavirus epidemic includes 250 million euros spent “to the reinforcement” of Pôle Emploi, in particular the recruitment of staff to cope with the increase in the number of unemployed due to the crisis, the Ministry of Labor said.

Sunday, the Minister of Labor, Elisabeth Borne, announced 2,800 recruitments at Pôle emploi by the end of the year, 1,300 to support young people, and 1,500 to deal with the increase in the number of unemployed. The envelope of 250 million will finance in particular the recruitment of these 1,500 advisers.

The recruitment of 1,300 advisers to support young people is part of another financial envelope, that of the youth plan announced in July, said the Ministry of Labor.

These hiring of 1,500 advisers will take place “from September and October”, said the ministry, stressing that “These reinforcements will be continued if the demand for employment continues to increase”.

These 2,800 recruitments (in full-time equivalent) will be either permanent or fixed-term contracts, the minister said on Sunday. This represents around 5% of additional staff for Pôle emploi, which has 54,500 jobs.

The modalities of these recruitments, and their variation by region, must be presented this Thursday to the unions during a central works council. According to David Vallaperta, elected CFDT, these are 500 CDI and 2,300 18-month CDD. Of these 2,800 recruitments, 2,150 must be launched in September, he added.