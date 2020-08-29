Bruno Le Maire, guest of France Inter on Saturday, August 29, also ensures that compensation will be requested from companies in exchange for loans guaranteed by the State.

“No one will be forgotten. No company, no VSE, no SME, no employee, no administration, no local authority will be forgotten”, assured the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire, this Saturday, August 29 on France Inter, while Prime Minister Jean Castex is due to present the economic recovery plan next Thursday, September 3.

The Minister of the Economy also assured that “counterparties” companies will be asked in exchange for state aid: “These requests for compensation are legitimate. If we put in place 7-year equity loans which are costly for the State, we will set environmental compensation.”

Bruno Le Maire also said “happy” the appointment of François Bayrou to the High Commission for Planning: “I think it’s a good decision and it’s good news because I will be charged with a heavy responsibility. There is only one thing that matters to me, and that is the service of the French . I am not here to compete with anyone. We will work well and we will work effectively with François Bayrou. “

“I consider that the banks have played the game in this crisis and I ask them very seriously to continue playing the game of supporting businesses. It is true that it is an effort for the banks, but this effort, I ask them to do it because it is essential to save tens of thousands of companies which have taken out a loan, which will not be able to repay within a year, which will therefore extend this loan and which must have rates We will only get by if we are all united. Solidarity must be the absolute watchword in the coming months between the financial sector, banks, micro-enterprises, SMEs, public authorities, regions, local communities, all united in order to emerge from the crisis and emerge stronger “, added Bruno Le Maire.