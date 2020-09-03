Julien Bayou, national secretary of Europe Ecology the Greens, guest of franceinfo, Thursday September 3, 2020 (CAPTURE ECRAN / FRANCEINFO)

The recovery plan for the French economy presented Thursday, September 3 by the government “is not consistent, it is not carbon free”, reacted on franceinfo, Julien Bayou, the national secretary of Europe-Ecology Les Verts (EELV).

>> INFOGRAPHIC: How is the cake of the 100 billion euro recovery plan divided?

The Minister of Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili assured that this plan was a “giant steps for the ecological transition in France” and did “switch to the ecology of tomorrow”, what refutes Julien Bayou. “We were promised a green plan”, underlines the national secretary of EELV, recalling the words of the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire, in July but in the end the government presented, according to him, “an old-fashioned plan. A bit like in 2008. We finance without compensation, non-stop”.

The ecologist, however, claims to be delighted with the environmental component of the recovery plan. “As soon as we progress on thermal renovation, so much the better “, he concedes. But according to him, “We are very, very far from the simple promises of the candidate Macron.” Julien Bayou adds that “Lowering taxes and financing without compensation, we help polluting projects. We have seen it with the automobile. With the air, it leads to layoffs.”

He also does not believe in the 160,000 jobs the Prime Minister is hoping for. “If this is the million jobs that Medef promised ten years ago, we know very well that it will not happen. If there are no counterparts, there is no ‘jobs’, says Julien Bayou. “When we cut production taxes by 20 billion, in fact, we favor polluting companies.”

If we believe that by watering companies without compensation, we will create jobs, runoff, we know that is false. Julien bayou to franceinfo

For the national secretary of EELV, the challenge is to “go from an insurance state – we let the private sector do it and when it crashes, we come to the rescue – to a strategic state”. “This recovery plan is a huge missed opportunity”, insists the boss of EELV. “Instead of a stimulus plan, we wanted a transformation plan.”