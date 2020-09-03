Philippe Darmayan, president of the UIMM, guest of franceinfo, Thursday September 3, 2020 (CAPTURE ECRAN / FRANCEINFO)

#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

With its 100 billion euros, the recovery plan, called France Relance, will notably support the industry. But will it create jobs? For Philippe Darmayan, president of the UIMM (Union of industries and professions in metallurgy), the project is good “to remake industry in France “, with money “for concrete projects, for the new economy “. And so, according to him, jobs are the key, starting next year: “We represent half of the industry (…) 80,000 to 100,000 jobs, which is what we would have done if we had kept the momentum of last year. So it is quite doable “.

The unions regret the lack of compensation. What will companies commit to? “Commitment is the commitment to do “, answers Philippe Darmayan. “We will carry a strategy for the sectors “.

But is the sector ready? Yes, according to the president of the UIMM: “It’s been three years since we created the sectors and their strategy. If I take an example, steel, we are currently planning how we will achieve carbon neutrality in 2050, what are the processes, the investments required. For the 2030 stage alone, 1.8 billion must be put on the table, defends Philippe Darmayan. We are not asking the State for 1.8 billion! But where the processes are a little less competitive, where we are moving towards very innovative processes, state and European aid will be extremely useful to finance this effort and this research “..