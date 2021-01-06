“France Relance”: we must recognize in government communicators a certain sense of the slogan. And the staging. Prime Minister Jean Castex went to Toulon (Var) this Tuesday, January 5, accompanied by the Minister of Territorial Cohesion, Jacqueline Gourault, to sign the first State-region contract, as part of the recovery plan of 100 billion euros announced on September 3, 2020. A device that should allow, according to the government, “Modernize” the French economy, as Jean Castex affirmed, specifying the three development axes of the projects selected: “Sovereign, united and ecological. “ This call for projects, co-piloted by the State and the regions, is credited in total to the tune of 5.1 billion euros for the Paca region. But, on closer inspection, it is divided between 1.7 billion euros truly dedicated to the emergency of the economic crisis, to be spent in 2021 and 2022, and 3.4 billion euros already planned in the framework of the classic State-region plan contract for the period 2021-2027, drawn up before the health crisis. Especially since, out of 1.7 billion truly new euros, half is financed by the region.

However, this windfall should not be overlooked, in a context of major economic and social crisis. These funds, even marked, will make it possible to finance several projects, starting with the electrification of the docks of the commercial port of Toulon, which the Prime Minister visited on Tuesday. Others were also selected: the soundproofing of the Aix-Marseille motorway, the redevelopment of the Tour-Fondue port, in Hyères, or even work to reinforce the foot of the Revest dam (Var).

A form of “recentralization”

This first state-region contract of the recovery plan is part of the executive within the framework of new relations with communities. If Jean Castex considers it as “A tool intended to simplify the action of the State in the territories”, many local elected officials – and their associations – consider that this is a form of “Recentralization”. Because, of the 100 billion euros, the 16 billion planned to be managed at the local level will be via the regional prefects, even if steering and monitoring structures involving local players will be set up. The remaining 84 billion, which include in particular the cut in production taxes, the back-to-school allowance or a hiring bonus for young people, will be managed directly by the State.