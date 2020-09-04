The stimulus plan devised by the government was announced Thursday, September 3. The Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery, Bruno Le Maire, explains that this should help French companies to become competitive again. “It is the companies that have suffered the most from the crisis. It is the restaurants that have closed, it is the SMEs that have suffered. It is the independents who no longer had any income at the end of the month so we support them massively“, he declares.

The recovery plan should also allow an ecological transition in the country. Certain sectors such as aeronautics, automobiles or even metallurgy will have to adapt their mode of operation. “These are the three sectors that are most threatened but they have a different future. What do we want? For example, having an Airbus that is the first to run on hydrogen. That’s why we put 7 billion euros on hydrogen“, emphasizes Bruno Le Maire.

