He had been expected for several days. The economic stimulus plan was unveiled on Thursday, September 3. It will amount to nearly 100 billion euros and should help support a French economy in the midst of a crisis. “It’s completely new. This is four times the stimulus package of 2008 after the financial crisis, it’s colossal“, details the journalist Jean-Baptiste Marteau.

The entire economy of a country is at stake. France can also count on aid from the European Union. Indeed, 40 of the 100 billion euros will come from the EU, which will itself go into debt to allow the economic recovery of member countries. “The hardest part begins for the government. It is the success or not of the end of the five-year term that is at stake, we recognize within the executive“, says Jean-Baptiste Marteau.

