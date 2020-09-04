Six out of ten people questioned remain particularly skeptical about the ability of the proposed measures to avoid layoffs.

Seven in ten French people support the stimulus plan for the French economy presented by the government on Thursday, September 3, according to the * Odoxa-Dentsu Consulting poll for franceinfo and Le Figaro published on Friday. 71% of those questioned in the wake of the Prime Minister’s announcements believe that these are good measures.

However, a week ago, a majority of French people (54%) said they did not trust Jean Castex to offer a good recovery plan. The Prime Minister even managed to obtain a broad consensus among the population, whatever the partisan orientations. While support is massive for La République en Marche (97%), it is also a large majority in the opposition. Nearly eight out of ten PS sympathizers (79%), three quarters of EELVs (74%) and three quarters of LRs (74%) approve of this plan. Note that even those close to the Insoumis and the National Gathering consider it good by a narrow majority: 52% of LFIs and 52% of RNs.

The distribution of the 100 billion euros promised by the head of government is also widely approved by the French. Seven in ten (70%) believe there is a good breakdown of this amount. Here again, this judgment transcends political sensitivities. 57% of rebels, seven out of ten EELV (69%) and nearly eight out of ten PS sympathizers (78%) positively judge the distribution of the government envelope between the different axes of the recovery. Three quarters of those close to LR (76%) and more than half of RNs (54%) also support this distribution. The enthusiasm of the marchers is again massive: 92% give discharge to the government.

According to this survey, the stimulus package should be effective in protecting businesses. This is what nearly two-thirds of respondents think (64%). Six out of ten respondents (60%) believe that it will promote professional integration and employment for young people. A majority of respondents (52%) also believe that the measures planned for the next two years will be able to promote the ecological transition of the economy.

On the other hand, 53% of them doubt that the recovery plan will strengthen our health system. Six in ten respondents (59%) remain skeptical about the ability of the proposed measures to avoid layoffs. Despite the first good impressions of the French on this recovery plan, they remain mostly worried about the aftermath, in the short and long terms.

Almost seven in ten respondents (68%) do not believe the government’s promise not to raise taxes to finance the 100 billion euros. There, the political orientations take over. Eight in ten RN sympathizers (82%) do not believe it, as do 73% of those close to LR. Three quarters of rebels (74%) also doubt that taxes will not increase, as do two thirds of EELV (67%) and PS (65%) supporters. But even among the French saying they are close to LREM, the confidence is not total. 63% believe in this promise of no increase in taxes. More than a third (37%) therefore doubt the assertion of the executive.

In the longer term, it is the impact of the stimulus plan on public debt that is worrying. Less than half of those surveyed (48%) believe that such a massive stimulus package was needed to prevent an economic collapse. Conversely, 51% of those polled consider that the government may have gone too far. According to them, the cost of this recovery plan should have been limited so that the repayment of the debt does not weigh on future generations. This feeling is shared by nearly six in ten LR (58%), two thirds of RNs (67%) and rebels (64%). Conversely, for half of PS and EELV sympathizers (51%), this massive recovery plan was needed to prevent the economy from collapsing. Eight in ten walkers (81%) share this opinion.

* This Odoxa-Dentsu Consulting survey for franceinfo and Le Figaro was carried out online on September 3 and 4, 2020, on a sample of 1,005 French people representative of the French population aged 18 and over.