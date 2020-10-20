Pedro Sánchez outlined the main lines of his recovery plan this Wednesday. It promises that they will serve to create 800,000 jobs thanks to 140,000 million euros from European funds. Although it is still essential to wait to know the fine print of that plan and, above all, the General State Budgets, Sánchez wants to concentrate the effort to mobilize European funds in the first three years, with 72,000 million in the triennium 2021-2023 . That will allow an increase of two and a half points in GDP and create the aforementioned 800,000 jobs.

More than 37% of the effort planned for that triennium will go to green investment, according to Sánchez. These European funds will be used to promote actions such as electric mobility, the implementation of renewables, the rehabilitation of homes to make them more efficient or ecological restoration and recovery.

Along with digitization, the ecological transition is a basic pillar of the recovery plan, according to Sánchez during an event in La Moncloa. That these two areas were decisive was decided by the European institutions in summer, when the historic agreement to face the economic crisis generated by the pandemic that gave rise to the Next Generation program was closed. At that time, it was already agreed that 37% of the investments made by the countries with the funds that reached them should be related to climate change and the environment.

In order to channel these funds into green investments now, the Government of Sánchez will largely use the so-called National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan, a strategic document that Spain sent to Brussels last May. This plan, which was designed before the pandemic, establishes a roadmap for the decarbonization of the Spanish economy between now and 2030. Sánchez has said that the extra European funds from the recovery program will now serve to bring the intermediate goals set forward to 2023 within that energy and climate plan.

This will take place, for example, in developing an electric mobility strategy so that 250,000 vehicles will circulate in Spain in 2023. In addition, Sánchez has also committed to installing 100,000 recharging points with the European funds that will arrive. And to promote the implementation of clean energies so that the electrical system is 100% clean by 2050. Finally, he has ensured that half a million homes will be rehabilitated to make them more energy efficient.

The president has defended that the fight against the environmental crisis can “also represent an enormous lever for job creation”. And he recalled that the “transformation” of the production system is unavoidable.

Sánchez has pointed out that among the ten pillars that will guide the recovery plan and the distribution of funds in Spain will be the “protection of biodiversity” and the promotion of resilient infrastructures, which will receive 12% of the funds. “We are the Costa Rica of Europe and we need to protect biodiversity”, said the president who has announced the creation of a fund for ecological recovery. 9% of the resources will be allocated for the energy transition.

The plan also includes other actions, such as digital transition, which collectively take a third of the funds. These investments will serve to extend 5G telephone networks, train 150,000 public employees to telecommute and digitize 2.5 million companies, the vast majority of which are SMEs. Regarding gender equality The plan seeks to reduce the gender gap with the creation of 65,000 places for early childhood education from 0 to 3 years of age and to create 1,460 support units for vulnerable students to reduce school failure.

Regarding social and territorial cohesion, it is proposed to create 200,000 vocational training places in the next four years, a good part of them in municipalities with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants. And a shock plan against depopulation.