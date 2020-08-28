In Villeneuve-la-Garenne, in Hauts-de-Seine, a scientific laboratory has decided to relocate part of its production. Emmanuel Macron went there and made announcements. “He came to plead the health and industrial sovereignty of France“, explains journalist Hugo Capelli live from Villeneuve-la-Garenne.”He underlined the exemplary nature of the pharmaceutical laboratory, which he visited. The company will relocate the production of active ingredients necessary for the production of drugs that were lacking in the midst of an epidemic crisis. “

Thinking about the France of 2030

Emmanuel Macron announced that of the 100 billion euros of the recovery plan, 15 billion will be devoted to innovation and relocations. “The head of state wants to go beyond the current problems to think of the France of 2030 that he wants to build by accelerating the procedure for the production of drugs“, details Hugo Capelli.

