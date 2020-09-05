In this envelope, 30 million euros are intended to help amateur clubs and sports federations.

Of the 100 billion euros of the recovery plan, 120 million euros have been specifically allocated to the world of sport via the National Sports Agency, franceinfo learned from this public agency. This envelope was announced Saturday, September 5, after a meeting in Matignon between the Prime Minister, the Minister of Education, the Minister for Sports and a dozen representatives of the sports world.

In this envelope, 30 million euros are intended to help amateur clubs and sports federations. In particular, a system will be created to ensure the survival of the most difficult associations. “The objective is to prevent any closure of clubs” which would see the number of licensees fall, explains the director of the Agency, Frédéric Sanaur. Another part will also be used to strengthen the practice of distance sport, through the development of digital technology. These 30 million euros will be added to the envelope announced in July of 15 million euros for small sports associations.

Among the 120 million euros that will pass through the National Sports Agency, 50 million euros will be devoted to sports equipment and their thermal renovation. Frédéric Sanaur estimates that this will allow his agency to co-finance the renovation of 200 to 300 more sports facilities over the next two years. This will concern, for example, the insulation of swimming pools or the installation of solar panels.

The last part of this envelope, 40 million euros, will be allocated to support for employment. This should allow the Sports Agency to co-finance (partially pay) 10,000 jobs in sports clubs and federations, which is twice as much as expected. The National Sports Agency is a public structure created in 2019 dedicated to high level and sport for all.

