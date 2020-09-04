#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

Thursday September 3, Jean Castex unveiled the outlines of the recovery plan. In total, 100 billion will be allocated to France. 40% come from the European Union. A colossal sum divided into three axes: the environment, business competitiveness and social cohesion. “What does the business manager tell us as soon as we arrive? Ecology and economy go hand in hand. This is precisely what we are trying to promote”, said the Prime Minister.

More than 30 billion for each pole

In terms of ecological transition, transport will receive 11 billion euros, green energies 9 billion and energy renovation 7 billion. The solidarity component will also receive 35 billion euros as well as that of aid to companies. However, the costs of the latter will not be reduced without compensation. “We expect companies to play the game of this recovery plan”, warned Bruno the Mayor.

The JT

The other subjects of the news