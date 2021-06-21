The written procedure has started in Brussels with which the national recovery and resilience plan of Italy will be approved tomorrow by the European Commission. Adnkronos learns it. Approval by written procedure does not provide for a debate between the commissioners: the discussions on the Italian level, said the Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni last week in Luxembourg, have taken place, but they are not “heated”, also because they are proceeding by written procedure.





As widely announced last week by Gentiloni and also by the Minister of Economy Daniele Franco in Luxembourg, the Commission is preparing to give the green light to the PNRR of the first beneficiary of Next Generation Eu tomorrow, when President Ursula von der Leyen will be in Rome to formalize the green light, which must then be definitively approved within a month by the Council, which should take place at the Ecofin meeting on 13 July or, alternatively, at a subsequent meeting, again in July. Once the plan has been approved by the Council, the Commission will be able to pay Italy the pre-financing, in the order of 13% of the total amounts foreseen for the country, before the summer break. Finally, according to what we learn, the ‘report card’ of the Italian plan would be the same as those of all the plans approved so far: all A, the highest marks, and a B, as regards the costs of the plan.