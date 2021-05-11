Recovery package The Vice-President of the Commission clarified his position in his Finnish tweet: It is clear to the Commission that the recovery instrument is a one-off

With his tweet, Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis continued the debate on a possible renewal of the recovery package.

Brussels

European Vice-President of the Commission responsible for financial affairs Valdis Dombrovskis On Tuesday, he assured Finnish policymakers on Twitter that, according to the Commission’s policy, the recovery package is a one-off tool.

The Finnish Parliament will debate on Tuesday and vote on Wednesday ratification of the recovery package.

“It is clear to the Commission that the #NextGenerationEU instrument is one-off, unique and strictly limited in time. It is our chance to recover from this exceptional crisis, ”Dombrovskis tweeted in Finnish.

Tweet was the result of a Monday debate in which the Latvian Dombrovskis and the Italian Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni the European Parliament attended a meeting of the Committee on Budgets and the Economy. The Commissioners have promised to keep Parliament’s committees informed of the progress of the recovery package.

At the meeting, Dombrovskis and Gentiloni also commented on possible new similar arrangements.

“The better the implementation of the instrument, the better the basis for discussions on a possible permanent instrument of a similar nature,” Dombrovskis said in a discussion, according to news agency Reuters.

In his speech, Dombrovskis does not comment on whether a possible instrument should be re-created. In Tuesday’s tweet, the Vice-President of the Commission emphasizes one-offs and uniqueness.

Although Italy has long spoken out in favor of economic integration, with comments from Economic Commissioner Gentilon being cautious. The role of the Commissioners is to represent the European Union, not the national Member States.

Gentiloni pointed out that traces of an already agreed package will be visible on the market for 30 years as the debt is repaid. According to Gentilon, the decisive factor is that the EU finds new own financing, ie own resources to pay off debts. These can be, for example, emissions trading revenues, carbon duties or a digital tax.

“In the future, if the instrument works and we are able to agree on new own resources to pay off the common debt, we can have a serious discussion on further initiatives.”

On Monday two European prime ministers, Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Spanish Pedro Sánchez, spoke in favor of future recovery packages.

“If money has been used wisely and it is accelerating the necessary change, I see that it is not necessarily about one and only time,” Mitsotakis said, according to Politico.

According to him, Europe has now realized that in the post-pandemic period, a new kind of “macroeconomic vision is needed that goes beyond the current strict economic rules”.

According to Sánchez of Spain, the recovery package is an achievement comparable to, for example, the creation of the internal market.

“I believe that in the future, people will see this agreement as one big step towards European integration.”