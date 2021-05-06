Recovery package The Coalition Party’s parliamentary group is reviewing its position on the EU’s recovery package

The party will review its attitude on Thursday in the light of the report of the Finance Committee.

Coalition Party the parliamentary group is meeting today to discuss its approach to the EU’s recovery package. The parliamentary group will meet in the afternoon from half past three.

The recovery package is due to be voted on in Parliament next Wednesday.

Earlier last week, the party announced that it would abstain in a vote requiring a two-thirds majority to approve the recovery package. Deputy Chairman of the Coalition Party, member of the Parliamentary Finance Committee Elina Valtonen however, said on Tuesday Ylellethat the position of the Coalition Group may still change and that the final position will be based on the report of the Committee on Finance.

In its report on Wednesday, the Finance Committee stated that participation in the recovery package is in Finland’s interest. Chairman of the Coalition Party Petteri Orpo described the report’s draft statements as significant.

“This is a post-Eurocommunication movement that calls for a return to responsible Europolitics, towards everyone being responsible for their own debts,” Orpo told STT on Wednesday.

However, Orpo did not anticipate the implications of the committee’s report for the Coalition Party’s position.