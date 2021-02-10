Recovery package Spring is in full swing today in Parliament: EU hundreds of billions recovery package before MEPs – This is it

European the Union’s huge recovery package is at a critical juncture in the decision-making of the various member states. Only six EU countries have adopted the so-called own resources decision, which will allow the Commission to borrow hundreds of billions.

In Finland, the 750 billion recovery package will once again be submitted to MPs on Wednesday when Parliament holds a referendum debate on the government’s proposal on the decision on own resources.

This is one of the most hotly debated political themes of the spring, as in the opposition, the Basic Finns and the Christian Democrats in particular oppose the package where the government has emphasized its benefits for Finland.

What will Parliament decide now and how will it proceed in Europe? HS answers key questions about the package.

What is the issue in parliamentary proceedings?

Parliament has already discussed the recovery instrument extensively in the past. It took first take a position before the actual negotiations. It has also, inter alia, considered the own resources decision in advance in advance.

Now it is a question of the final blessing of the outcome of the negotiations.

Deputies on the table of own resources decision Among other things, Finland’s membership fees for the 2021–2027 budget period and the maximum fees from the recovery package will be determined.

A corresponding budgetary decision is taken in the context of each EU budget period. However, the same decision now also signs that the EU Commission has the power to borrow up to EUR 750 billion on the financial markets for stimulus measures.

EUR 390 billion will be provided in the form of grants and EUR 360 billion in the form of loans.

What concerns has Parliament had about the package?

Of particular interest in parliamentary proceedings is the position of the Constitutional Affairs Committee.

If the committee were to consider that participation in emergency funding would mean a significant transfer of competences to the EU from the point of view of Finland’s sovereignty, the package would have to be approved in the Grand Chamber by a two-thirds majority. In that case, the government should try to draw votes from the opposition, where the Basic Finns and the Christian Democrats in particular are critical.

The position of the pro-EU Coalition has been less clear. Neither has so far blessed the solution negotiated by the government.

The Constitutional Committee took over in the summer very critical position. At the time, it drew attention in particular to Article 310 of the EU Treaty, which states that the Union’s revenue and expenditure shall be in balance. There were concerns that borrowing as proposed could be contrary to the Treaty.

In addition, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs considered that the Commission’s proposal could be in part incompatible with Article 125 of the Treaty. It states that neither the EU nor an individual Member State can take on the financial commitments of another state.

Later in the summer, the committee signaled that worries had been alleviated Council of the EU following the opinion of the Legal Service. However, it did not formally change its position. Now the committee can go through this once again.

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs is expected to complete its opinion in March or April. The actual report will be issued by the Committee on Finance.

Parliament will soon also discuss the recovery package through an interlocutory issue. Basic Finns are about to submit their intermediate question on the subject, possibly on Wednesday.

How much is Finland getting from the recovery package?

Finland’s final amount due from the EU’s recovery package will not be known until the summer of 2022. The amount may still decrease or increase, above all depending on this year’s economic development.

According to the Commission’s preliminary estimate, Finland was to receive EUR 3.2 billion in grants, but a recent estimate puts half a billion less to come. Finland’s estimated contribution to the recovery package has remained unchanged at around EUR 6.6 billion. Finland is therefore a net contributor.

The reduction in the amount has provoked fierce criticism in the opposition. Basic Finns has even accused the government of misleading Parliament.

The government, for its part, has replied that receivables are declining because the Finnish economy has not suffered from the coronavirus as expected. The purpose of the recovery package is to help the countries most affected by the coronavirus in particular.

One of Finland’s negotiating goals was to tie funding specifically to how the coronavirus affects the economies of different countries. Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) is also recalledthat the opposition wanted an even stronger rationale for the economic impact of the coronavirus. In that case, Finland’s receivables would be even lower.

Government has also recalledthat the money will be paid over 30 years by 2058, when the annual amount is not huge.

What is the money used for in Finland?

So far, only large lines are known about the uses of the money. The Parliamentary Finance Committee is currently discussing the government report, where outlined in principles, which would be used in Finland. The committee is due to complete its report on the so-called sustainable growth program this week.

At least half of the funds are to be allocated to the green transition, that is, in practice, to combating climate change. This is more than the EU Commission’s policy of using around 37% of the recovery fund to finance climate action. Emphasis is placed in Finland on clean energy production in particular.

In addition, money is given for education, research and innovation, securing Finland’s international competitiveness and strengthening infrastructure and digitalisation.

The government was due to submit a more detailed preliminary plan for the use of the money to the EU commission in February, but the timetable has been delayed. Now it is due to leave on March 15th.

On what schedule will the funding be distributed?

The national spending plans must be sent to the Commission by the end of April. According to the Commission, 18 countries have already submitted preliminary guidelines, six have been in discussions and three are still awaiting plans.

According to HS, Finland is among the first. Preliminary information has been provided, but the Commission expects prioritization from Finland.

The distribution of funds will only be successful once the Member States have approved the own resources decisions and the national plans have been approved. It is hoped that funding will be mobilized by the end of June. According to the Commission, 70% of funding should be completed by the end of 2022.

On what basis is the money distributed?

The main focus of funding must be on green growth, employment and digitalisation projects. Countries must take into account the country-specific recommendations they have received from the Commission.

According to Commission sources, there is still work to be done on Member States’ national plans. Some of the plans do not yet meet the 37% green growth target. In addition, the spending of the recovery package must not jeopardize, for example, the EU’s 2050 carbon neutrality target.

The Commission has provided extensive guidance to Member States on national plans. For example, joint projects between member states, such as rail transport development projects, are expected in the plans. There is also a desire to fund good governance and control over the use of the package.

Member States must be able to set targets and a timetable for each of their proposals. The Commission will only distribute the money once certain stages of the various projects have been completed as promised.

What is known about the recovery plans of other countries?

One of the biggest beneficiaries of the package is Italy, which will receive a pot of around € 209 billion. Of this, EUR 81 billion is in grants, EUR 127 billion in loans and EUR 20 billion in additional regional funding.

Italy plunged into a government crisis, and the prime minister Giuseppe Conte had to resign. It is still uncertain what will happen to the plan.

In Conte’s plan, Italy emphasized the employment of women and young people and support for the South. The plan included high-speed rail connections, improved childcare services, solar energy projects and the streamlining of public administration and the judiciary through digitalisation.

According to Conte, Italy is using recovery funding to improve economic resilience.

“For Italy in particular, it’s not just about recovering from a pandemic, it’s about turning the page on the past,” Conte wrote.

The Estonian government also changed during the preparation of the recovery plan. Former Prime Minister Jüri Ratas wanted two major hospital renovations in Tallinn and Narva. Plans also included funding for ambulance helicopters.