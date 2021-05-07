Recovery package Rural Future Survey: EU recovery package receives most support in metropolitan area, least in rural areas

“Many people are skeptical of the arguments put forward for the package by both government and industry.”

Short half of Finns consider Finland’s participation in the EU recovery fund wise, it appears Rural Future from a survey commissioned by the

In the survey, 44% of respondents rated the solution as wise, and 32% were negative. In the Greater Helsinki area, the share of those with a positive attitude was the highest, ie 53 per cent of the respondents, in urban municipalities 44 per cent of the respondents and in densely populated municipalities 36 per cent.

Least support for the stimulus package came from respondents in rural municipalities, of whom only 29 per cent consider the solution wise. More than half were negative.

“At least the results show that many people are skeptical of the arguments put forward for the package by the government and the business community,” says the director of the Center for Parliamentary Research. Markku Jokisipilä In an interview with Rural Future.

According to the party position, supporters of the RKP, the Greens, the SDP and the Left Allied answered the question most positively. Respondents voting for basic Finns were the strongest opponents of participating in the stimulus fund.

1,032 Finns participated in the survey conducted by Kantar TNS Agri from April 30 to May 5. Respondents were asked whether it was wise for Finland to participate in the EU’s joint recovery fund. The margin of error of the survey is three percentage points in its direction and the results of the sub-samples are only indicative.