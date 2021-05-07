Recovery package Prime Minister Mari receives wide attention at Portugal’s EU meeting: Finland’s recovery package vote “raises concerns”

The Prime Minister discussed Finland’s vote with several prime ministers and EU leaders.

Brussels

Finland prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) was the subject of extensive attention EU meeting in Porto, Portugal. Many EU leaders wanted to discuss with Marin the vote on approving the Finnish recovery package.

“Finland’s vote arouses interest and, of course, concern. I have discussed this with a number of principals, as well as with the President of the Commission and the President of the European Council. “

The issue was also raised by Prime Minister Marin and the Prime Minister of the Portuguese Presidency of the EU António Costan at a bilateral meeting on Thursday.

“We are well aware here that the matter will be voted on in Finland next week, and that the Committee on Constitutional Affairs has taken the position that we need a two-thirds majority in Parliament behind the package.”

Finland the forthcoming vote will be significant for all EU countries, as rejecting the so-called own resources decision would overturn the whole recovery package and the seven-year EU budget associated with it.

“We don’t have a contingency plan for this. We would have to go back to the negotiating table again and start as if from the beginning. ”

“We are now focusing on getting a two-thirds majority in Parliament. We will also need the support of the opposition for that, ”Marin said.