Recovery package Minister for European Affairs Tuppurainen: The recovery package is about solidarity, and it is also important for Finland in terms of security policy

Finland is facing a significant decision not only for Finland but also for the EU as a whole, when Parliament will vote next week on the Union’s huge recovery package. According to European Minister Tytti Tuppurainen, the recovery package is about solidarity, and Finland may also need it.

Brussels

Finland Minister of European Affairs Tytti Tuppurainen (sd) is just packing his bags to go to the informal European Union summit in Porto, Portugal.

The busy minister has wanted to clear the calendar of time for an interview. Tuppurainen thinks the issue is vital. In his opinion, Parliament must definitely support the EU recovery package.

EUR 750 billion in loans and direct aids package will probably be voted on next week. Throughput is required a two-thirds majority votes cast in Parliament.

Without the national ratification of each EU country, the whole recovery package and, at the same time, the EU budget for the coming years will collapse. Negotiations must start from the beginning. Already 19 countries have adopted the decision.

Finland is the only EU country where the debate on the package has taken on a strong legal character. There has also been a lot of talk about whether it will take Finland responsibility for the loose economy of other countries.

According to Tuppurainen, the recovery tool should also be understood in a much broader framework. He wants to talk about solidarity.

“In principle, we have made the decision to join the European Union and decided that some of Finland’s affairs will be handled together with other EU countries. This union is based on the mutual solidarity of the member states, and now, if ever, it is also important in terms of security policy, ”says Tuppurainen.

“The security environment in the EU as a whole is changing and things have gone wrong. We have a solidarity clause and a mutual aid clause, which can have a lot of significance for Finland. ”

According to Tuppurainen, Finland bears responsibility for the security of the entire EU together with other EU countries. In practice, this means that Finland will receive assistance if requested.

For example, Russia’s actions show that Finland and the EU must face Russia together, Tuppurainen says.

“This requires solidarity, EU unity and a common EU capability.”

According to Tuppurainen, the recovery package is one important indication that the EU is able to work together.

The entire EU security policy environment is changing, says Minister Tytti Tuppurainen.­

“ “In a bipolar world, Europe would inevitably fall into a trap.”

Tuppurainen does not call the ongoing debate on the recovery package a turning point in the history of the EU, but describes the moment as significant.

“When we make a solution for a recovery tool, we can’t just sit on the fence. Finland must be able to secure its own influence in the Union. We have so much at stake in security cooperation and in guiding the EU’s economic policy. “

Tuppurainen points out that although the President is more sympathetic to the EU than his predecessor in the White House, Joe Biden, there is no certainty about the future.

“We need to develop the EU’s own capacity to act so that the world does not drift into a situation in which it is divided into two parts, the United States and China. In such a bipolar world, Europe would inevitably fall into a trap. ”

Finland must also be actively involved in the development of the EU market, because Finland is an export-dependent open economy, Tuppurainen reminds.

“Finland wants to secure global free trade and that no barriers to trade are built in the EU.”

In Finland opponents of the recovery package have warnedthat it stretches the boundaries of the EU treaties or paves the way for new common debt packages.

Is this package the first step in weakening Member States’ responsibility for their own debt?

According to Tuppurainen, there are clear reasons why the package can be called unique and one-off.

“Finland’s line is that each country is responsible for its own debts. The Government does not fully support joint and several debts such as Eurobonds. Under the Recovery Instrument, the responsibilities of the individual Member State for the debt incurred by the Commission are clearly defined. Should a Member State default on its debts, only the exact share, not more than twice the GNI share, can be recovered from an individual Member State. And no country in the EU has yet defaulted. ”

The loan in the form of a grant will be distributed to all Member States. This means higher EU membership fees for Finland. The next step in the debate is whether the Union can increase its own wealth through, for example, coal duties, emissions trading levies or a digital tax. Then there would not be so much pressure to increase the membership fee.

Tuppurainen has called the recovery package a “necessary evil”.

“We were ready to adopt a common recovery instrument based on joint Commission borrowing because the interest rate crisis was driving several EU member states into a financial crisis. In many countries, debt levels were so high that it was possible that the economic downturn would lead to a loss of market confidence in those countries. ”

The re-introduction of an instrument such as the Recovery Package would once again require a unanimous decision from all Member States, consideration by all EU institutions, a legislative proposal from the Commission and ratification by the Member States.

“There are really many locks here to make a similar arrangement a house custom.”

What would be the consequences for the EU and Finland if Finland did not accept the proposal?

“It is in our interest to have a strong and united EU. If, with the collapse of the whole, the EU appears weak and incapacitated, it will matter to us. If the collapse caused the financial crisis at its worst, it would naturally hit Finland in particular, because our national economy is so dependent on world market demand. ”

Tuppurainen points out that if the entire budget had to be renegotiated, Finland would hardly have an equally favorable outcome to the negotiations, for example with regard to agricultural development and regional financing.

“A very uncertain and chaotic situation would follow.”

But Did the European train already go? The United States has launched a massive, nearly $ 6 trillion spending boost program while Europe awaits ratification decisions.

Why is a joint recovery needed, even though the economy seems to be turning as the pandemic eases into growth anyway?

“At the moment, we are still in crisis and it is justified to continue fiscal policy that supports growth. The United States will be a very strong economic player because of the massive stimulus program, and the EU cannot lag behind. Growth has also started in China, and China is recovering strongly. Every effort is now being made to support the ability of companies to stay afloat, to maintain employment and thus to attract new investment and new economic growth. ”

However, Tuppurainen emphasizes that the recovery package does not only serve recovery, but is part of a longer-term economic policy line.

“After the korona, there must be a strategy for bringing government debt levels down and stabilizing the deficit at a sustainable level. However, that moment is not yet. If we tighten up now, there is a danger that the recession will continue. ”