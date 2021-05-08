Recovery package Is the recovery package the first step towards common debt? What would it mean to reject it? Politicians, an economist and a business influencer are responsible

Parliament is due to vote on a huge EU recovery package on Wednesday. The decision is significant not only for Finland but also for the entire Union.

In Finland is facing a significant decision next week not only for Finland but also for the EU as a whole, when Parliament will probably vote on a huge recovery package for the Union on Wednesday. The HS asked three politicians, researchers and business leaders from different perspectives three questions about the need for the package and the direction it would take the EU.

The questions were answered by a German economist leading the Bruegel think tank Guntram Wolff, Minister for Europe Tytti Tuppurainen (sd), a Coalition MP voting against the package Wille Rydman and a major owner of Kone and Sanoma Antti Herlin.

Is the EU recovery package a first step in weakening Member States’ responsibility for their own debt?

Guntram Wolff­

Guntram Wolff: “No. In fact, the Member States remain fully responsible for their own debts. The Recovery Package is a one-off instrument to support recovery from the worst economic and health crisis since World War II. The legal basis for the package relates to natural disasters such as covid-19. Of course, if there is a huge new natural disaster, a new decision to use a similar mechanism again can be taken again by unanimity. ”

Tytti Tuppurainen: “Finland’s line is that each country is responsible for its own debts. The Government does not fully support joint and several debts such as Eurobonds. Under the Recovery Instrument, the responsibilities of the individual Member State for the debt incurred by the Commission are clearly defined. Should a Member State default on its debts, only the exact share, not more than twice the GNI share, can be recovered from an individual Member State. And no country in the EU has yet defaulted. ”

“There are really many locks here to make a similar arrangement a house custom.”

Wille Rydman­

Wille Rydman: “Very possibly it is. In any case, it will make it much easier than before in principle. ”

‘The Treaties are expressly intended to limit the Union’s action in certain ways. For example, we have started from the principle of a balanced budget and that no joint and several debt is taken and that the Union does not finance its activities with borrowed money. Now, with a new creative legal interpretation of these articles, the aim has been to develop a legal content that is dramatically different from what they used to say. ”

Antti Herlin: “I’m not an expert in the way that I can say what’s a big step and what’s a small step. But when Finland joined the European Community, probably no one thought it was a petrified monolith. The world and societies are changing. The European Union is also evolving. Everyone can think for themselves what is good development. ”

What would be the consequences for the EU and Finland if Finland did not accept the proposal?

Guntram Wolff: “Without Finland’s approval, the recovery package cannot proceed. This created a significant crisis of confidence within the EU. I am sure that it would also trigger a lot of very angry reactions towards Finland in many parts of Europe. ”

Tytti Tuppurainen: “It is in our interest to have a strong and united EU. If, with the collapse of the whole, the EU appears weak and incapacitated, it will matter to us. If the collapse caused the financial crisis at its worst, it would naturally hit Finland in particular, because our national economy is so dependent on world market demand. ”

Wille Rydman: “Political uncertainty would certainly be followed by some time and some sort of negative market reaction. But yes, the locusts and earthquakes that have been painted here are pretty much dramatized. ”

Antti Herlin­

Antti Herlin: “It’s hard to imagine that Finland would be considered good if a large part of Europe is otherwise in this line.”

“It can also be thought of in terms of security policy. One way to look at the progress of humanity on Earth is to say that it has been a crisis to a crisis. There have been wars, wanderings, famines. Now there is also a global environmental crisis striking. Big security issues do not ask the opinion of small countries. The value of small countries to great powers and blocs is more instrumental, and it comes up against them in their own interests. So small is important as part of the bloc. ”

“The old idea that we should be close to the core of Europe rather than far from it doesn’t seem like a fool.”

Why is a joint recovery needed, even though the economy seems to be turning as the pandemic eases into growth anyway?

Guntram Wolff: “The recovery instrument achieves two objectives. First, the decision to create it was really important to build trust. It boosted public confidence that the EU can work together to meet the challenge of the worst health crisis in a hundred years. This effect of confidence was reflected in the financial markets, and governments were able to obtain loans more cheaply and thus respond appropriately to the crisis. Secondly, the grants will strengthen economic recovery in the coming years and contribute to the transition to a greener and more digital economy. “

Tytti Tuppurainen­

Tytti Tuppurainen: “At the moment, we are still in crisis and it is justified to continue fiscal policy that supports growth. The United States will be a very strong economic player because of the massive stimulus program, and the EU cannot lag behind. Growth has also started in China, and China is recovering strongly. Every effort is now being made to support the ability of companies to stay afloat, to maintain employment and thus to attract new investment and new economic growth. ”

“After the korona, there must be a strategy for bringing government debt levels down and stabilizing the deficit at a sustainable level. However, that moment is not yet. If we tighten up now, there is a danger that the recession will continue. ”

Wille Rydman: “Yeah, I don’t think it’s explicitly needed.”

Antti Herlin: “This year is going well, so good, but this doesn’t look festive yet.”

“It must also be remembered that Germany, for example, is going to put a large part of the stimulus money into the green transition. I think it is very important for the whole system to keep up the momentum, because climate change and the climate crisis may be a truly existential crisis for humanity. ”