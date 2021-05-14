Recovery package How long is Basic Finns going to talk? What is the party aiming for? This is how team leader Ville Tavio answers HS’s questions

The chairman of the parliamentary group does not comment on speculations that the Basic Finns intend to continue the speech marathon until the municipal elections. Tavio says he doesn’t believe the new table performances will be successful anymore.

Basic Finns the debate on delays will continue on Friday in Parliament for the fourth day.

Deputy speaker Tarja Filatov (sd) reversed his previous decision and took the basic Finns’ proposal to postpone the matter until the end of June. It was voted down.

However, the discussion continued, and in the early evening, as in previous days, the representatives of Basic Finland had queues to speak.

Ville Tavio, Chairman of the Parliamentary Group, what is Basic Finns striving for?

“Uncertain representatives of other parties will still have time to reflect on their voting decision. It is also good to have a last-minute public debate on this, because the people have not been able to vote on this. “

How long is the Basic Finns going to continue the speech marathon?

“The most important thing here is to focus on the main issue, which is that Finland’s sovereignty behind the lock of the Constitution is being handed over to the European Union. I think this decision would be completely wrong. ”

But until how long are you going to keep talking?

“Speaking is based on volunteering. The Member of Parliament has the right to speak as much as he or she wishes. ”

According to some sources, basic Finns would have had their turn lists until the June municipal elections, is this true?

“I can’t comment on things within the group. One of our MPs had commented publicly on the subject, but they are MPs ’own views. As a team leader, I have no need to comment on such speculation. ”

Yes, MP Juha Mäenpää (ps) said to Iltalehtithat he is ready to speak even until Midsummer.

“He can be ready. I am not going to speculate on this. ”

How do you respond to a review of that delayed conversation can brake other bills in parliament?

“Criticism of the opposition is always invented. Here we are defending Finland’s right to self-determination. However, it is very high in order of importance. ”

On Friday, President Filatov changed his position and decided to consider your proposal to postpone consideration of the recovery package until the end of June. Are you going to make new table presentations?

“At this point, I agree to continue the debate, and I don’t want any more clinging to formalities here. My personal interpretation of constitutional law is that not twice in the same matter. In other words, the same performances cannot be processed from one day to the next, but their performances should be significantly different or circumstances have changed. ”

So you’re not going to make a new table show anymore because your show crashed today?

“I just said here my own interpretation of the law, this is not in itself related to the activities of our group. So I can only say that, according to my own interpretation, a new similar table presentation would not succeed. ”