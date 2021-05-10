Recovery package Finland has an EU exception in its proceedings – HS correspondents review how the rest of Europe reacts to the stimulus package

Finland is the only EU country where the political debate has focused strongly on the legal nature of the recovery package decision.

Finland the forthcoming vote on the ratification of the recovery package will arouse widespread interest and, to some extent, astonishment in Europe. Finland is the only EU country where the political debate has focused strongly on the legal nature of the recovery package decision.

Finland’s vote scheduled for Wednesday is significant for all EU countries, as rejecting the so-called own resources decision would overthrow the entire recovery package and the seven-year EU budget tied to it.

The Parliamentary Committee on the Constitution considered that participating in the package means a significant transfer of competences to the EU from the point of view of Finland’s sovereignty. That is why a two-thirds majority is needed in Parliament.

The situation in Finland has aroused interest and concern in the member states of the European Union. For example, at the weekend’s summit, the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin (sd) received answer many heads of state as well as questions from the EU leader.

Finland is considered pragmatic, so the voting decision has been a surprise. Finland approved the package in negotiations with other member states in July. On the other hand, Finland is known in the EU for its strict negative position on joint and several debt.

To date, 19 countries have adopted the so-called own resources decision, which in practice means ratifying the package. In addition to Finland, a decision is expected from Austria, Estonia, Hungary, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania.

Also the Finnish Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen (sd) has decided to answer questions at Commission meetings.

“I have not been able to follow closely the discussions in all member states, but my understanding is that instead of Finland’s“ yes-no ”debate, the content of national recovery plans has mostly been at the center of the discussion. I feel that this is exactly where it is important to focus energy now, ”Urpilainen commented in an e-mail.

Urpilainen emphasizes that the overthrow of the recovery package is not in the interests of any member state.

“Tearing open an agreement could have unpredictable and far-reaching implications. At the same time, the situation would mean that Europe would certainly lag behind its international competitors in terms of recovery and economic growth. “

Germany

In Germany, the debate on the recovery instrument has remained rather limited. The CDU / CSU, the leading Christian Democratic Union, emphasizes the one-off nature of the package.

The opposition right-wing populist Alternative to Germany (AfD) is critical of the package but has not been able to raise its support by criticizing it.

German Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz presented the German national plan for the use of the money spectacularly together with his French counterpart Bruno Le Mairen with the end of April. Both Germany and France spend more of the recovery money on promoting digitalisation and mitigating climate change than required by the Commission.

France

France has been one of the main architects of the EU’s recovery package and has hoped for its rapid progress in the Member States. France is preparing around 100 billion in recovery funding, which will include a pot of around € 40 billion from the EU recovery package. More than half of the funding for the recovery package goes to environmental measures.

In France, the debate is already focused on the post-current recovery package. France was started by the president Emmanuel Macronin led in early May by a debate on the second phase of revitalization. It is still open whether it means extra money for stimulus or other means of support.

France is pushing for closer economic holdings in the EU and the eurozone. One of the concerns is the growing influence of the United States and China, which is much talked about in France. Recently, much has been in the public eye of Macron’s current secretary of state for European affairs Clément Beaune, which emphasizes that the debate on supporting investment in the coming years at European level should start now.

“We need to think together about our investment strategy for the coming years. Do we want to invest in, for example, European semiconductors, 5G or 6G? Nationally, through wider cooperation or as part of the EU budget? ” Beaune asks In Le Soir.

Much has also been said in France about Europe’s slower recovery than the rest of the world. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that the French economy will not return to pre-pandemic economic figures until the first half of 2022. The growth forecast is five percent of GDP for 2021, Reuters reported.

Swedish

In Sweden, the EU stimulus package has not provoked much debate, although many are dissatisfied with the package. The parliament approved the package in a March vote when the ruling Social Democrats and the Environment Party voted in favor of the package along with the government’s center of support parties and the Liberal Party.

The only ones who opposed the package were the Left Party and the Swedish Democrats.

Sweden, like Finland, is a net contributor to the package. For Sweden, the cost of the package is around SEK 150 billion (EUR 1.5 billion), which has been criticized by the left and the Swedish Democrats.

“There is rarely a debate in Sweden about the EU. This is about big money being taken from taxpayers. The package is abstract, and we will only see its impact on our budget much later, ”the Swedish Democratic President Jimmie Åkesson said to HS.

Adoption of the package was also not easy for the moderate coalition in opposition and the Christian Democrats, who abstained in parliament.

The Coalition and Christians believe that Sweden failed in the negotiations, but the parties did not want to vote against the package because it could have destabilized the whole of the EU and Sweden at the same time.

Hungary and Poland

In the case of Hungary, the EU Commission is concerned about the achievement of the recovery instrument’s objectives.

The Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbánin the government led by the government has wanted to channel funds to foundations that have government ministers on their boards. In this way, the Orbán administration seeks to secure money for its loved ones, even if power changes in next year’s elections.

“The Commission has been concerned about the money being used properly,” said a Hungarian political scientist Patrik Szicherle tells HS. Szicherle works at the Political Capitol think tank in Budapest.

As such, ratification of the recovery package should not be a problem as long as its content is clear.

Hungary has also expressed its wish not to increase the loan component of the recovery facility altogether. Szicherle says the official reason is that the state does not want to get any more indebted.

The real reason, he said, is that raising loans could prolong negotiations between Hungary and the EU Commission and delay the disbursement of grants under the 2021-2027 financial framework.

“Because of next year’s election, we want to pump EU money into the economy,” Szicherle says.

According to him, by not raising the loan, Hungary also wants to avoid transparency requirements for EU funding.

Hungary and Poland blocked the adoption of the recovery instrument by opposing the rule of law attached to the distribution of funds by the EU Commission.

At present, the rule of law no longer heats up as much in Hungary as it does in Poland. Orbán has downplayed the issue by highlighting the shortcomings of all other states, Szicherle says.

In Poland, on the other hand, the issue is intimidated only by a mini-opposition within the government, which claims that, due to the rule of law, all EU aid may be exported from Poland, Piotr Maciej Kaczyński tells HS. He is working at the Center for International Relations think tank in Warsaw.

This internal government opposition is led by a power-fighting Polish justice minister Zbigniew Ziobro, led by the United Poland party, has opposed the adoption of the recovery instrument.

Jarosław Kaczyńskin However, the Law and Justice Party, led by In the Polish Senate, the package is still being processed.

According to Ziobro, in addition to the loss of money, Poland is facing a loss of independence. In addition to populist rule, there is also visible EU support in Poland.