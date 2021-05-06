Recovery package Employee organizations call for recovery package and warn of package collapse leading to market turmoil

SAK, Akava and STTK want Finland to support the EU’s recovery package, because its collapse could lead to job losses and the paralysis of the EU’s internal market.

Employee organizations SAK, Akava and STTK consider it important that Finland supports the recovery package negotiated by the European Union. Parliament is due to vote on the package in the near future, and its fate is on the cutting edge.

The organizations believe that the collapse of the package could potentially lead to a market turmoil, which could lead to job losses and the paralysis of an important export area for Finland, the EU internal market.

Akava, the central organization of the labor market for higher education, SAK, the central organization of Finnish trade unions, and STTK, the central organization of salaried employees, published a joint press release on behalf of the recovery package. According to the organizations, rejecting the recovery package in Parliament would drive Finland into the periphery of the EU. They also point to linking the recovery package to the EU’s multiannual budget.

“If the stimulus package were to be rejected, we would at the same time create uncertainty, for example, with the EU’s structural funds and education and research programs,” the organizations said in a statement.

Committee on Constitutional Affairs decided last weekthat the approval of funding in the plenary session of Parliament requires a majority of at least two-thirds.

On Wednesday Finnish key players in the business community announced petitions to parliamentarians for the approval of recovery funding in parliament. The petition has been signed by 20 business representatives.

“The European Union is the backbone of our economy and our security and trade policies. More than half of our exports go to the EU. Our future is strongly linked to Europe’s success. Finland also needs friends and security, ”the petition said.