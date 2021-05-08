Recovery package Coalition Rydman votes against recovery package: “There is no solidarity that how the rules are broken”

Finland is facing a decision that is important not only for Finland but also for the EU as a whole, when Parliament will probably vote on a huge recovery package for the Union next week. Coalition MP Wille Rydman plans to vote against the package. He doesn’t believe in assurances about the one-time nature of the package.

When Parliament to vote on EU € 750 billion recovery package next week, MP Wille Rydman (kok) vote no. Unlike many other opposition parties in the Coalition Party, he was not convinced by the Parliamentary Finance Committee on Wednesday report, in which several strict statements desired by the Coalition Party were recorded.

After the report is completed the coalition reversed its decision abstained in the vote on the recovery package. Now the majority of the group is going to support the package.

The Coalition’s position is important, as the government’s votes are not enough for the two-thirds majority required to approve the package.

In the statements in the report, Parliament requires the government, among other things, that the recovery instrument be considered an exceptional and one-off solution and that Finland does not accept the recurrence of a similar arrangement. This pleased the Coalition.

“Terribly good,” Rydman describes the report.

“The basic problem is that these statements have no legal binding force and even little political binding. If the next government decides to walk over them – or this government too – then it will succeed. ”

Rydman opposes the recovery package, as it interprets the Union’s Treaties in a new and creative way, making it possible to incur joint and several debt.

Is the package a first step in weakening Member States’ responsibility for their own debt?

“Very possibly it is. In any case, it makes it much easier than before, ”says Rydman.

In his view, the recovery package is a fundamentally and legally problematic approach.

‘The Treaties are expressly intended to limit the Union’s action in certain ways. For example, we have started from the principle of a balanced budget and that no joint and several debt is taken and that the Union does not finance its activities with borrowed money. Now, with a new creative legal interpretation of these articles, the aim has been to develop a legal content that is dramatically different from what they used to say. ”

The legal basis of the package is based on the fact that it is a natural disaster beyond the control of the Member States. In such an exceptional situation, it is considered possible to provide financial assistance to Member States. For example, the Council’s Legal Service has assessed that the arrangement fits within the framework of the Treaties. The re-adoption of a similar borrowing decision would require a new unanimous decision.

Rydman doesn’t believe assurances about the one-time nature of the package. He recalls that there is considerable support for a common fiscal policy and common borrowing in many European countries.

“Once such a legal interpretation is accepted in principle, the next time the threshold will be much lower.”

MP Wille Rydman (Coalition Party) in Parliament on Thursday.­

“ “It is not solidarity that the rules are broken, how it hurts and that one’s own bills are put to others.”

Recovery package defenders often base their position on the broader idea of ​​European unity and solidarity. For small Finland, belonging to a political community like the EU has brought stability and security. Solidarity means that in times of crisis, others are supported, which Finland would also like during a difficult time.

For Rydman, this argument is lame.

“Solidarity should be based on common rules. It is not solidarity that the rules are broken, how it hurts and that one’s own bills are put to others, ”he says.

“The European Union and Finland’s membership in it is a very important strategic choice for us, I warmly support it. That is why it should be built on a sustainable foundation. We are not building a great house that is in constant danger of collapsing. ”

An important reason for Rydman to oppose the recovery package is that it can create a loss of economic morale: the assumption that a supranational actor will set off debts if they fail to do so will create unhealthy incentives.

What would be the consequences for the EU and Finland if Finland did not accept the proposal?

Rydman believes EU countries would return to the negotiating table. At least a worse solution for Finland would hardly emerge from there, he estimates.

“Political uncertainty would certainly be followed by some time and some sort of negative market reaction. But yes, the locusts and earthquakes that have been painted here are pretty much dramatized. ”

Why is a joint recovery needed, even though the economy seems to be turning as the pandemic eases into growth anyway?

“Yeah, I don’t think it’s explicitly needed.”