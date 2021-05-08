Recovery package According to Antti Herlin, “stuttering” from the EU package should end in Finland: “Small is important as part of the bloc”

Finland is facing a decision that is important not only for Finland but also for the EU as a whole, when Parliament will probably vote on a huge recovery package for the Union next week. Antti Herlin, a major influence in business, believes that rubbing against the recovery package threatens Finland’s interests.

Business influential Antti Herlin does not hide his disappointment at the “stuttering” that he believes has arisen in Finland from the EU recovery package.

Herlin’s concern is also widely shared at the top of the business community, as evidenced by corporate executives common position published on Wednesday. Policy of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs and Coalition pain surprised many business leaders, including Herlin. The Constitutional Committee called for a two-thirds majority in Parliament to approve the recovery package.

“There was no business representative from the beginning of the week who would be happy with this situation,” Herlin says.

When the Coalition Parliamentary Group reversed its decision to abstain, the mood calmed down a bit.

Business concern is not surprising. The majority of large Finnish companies live in international markets. The prosperity of the European economy is important to them, and the collapse of the stimulus package could, at worst, cause a serious disruption to the economy.

“Of course, the best solution for Europe is to accept the agreement as it is and Finland is in favor of it. The Finnish economy and the European economy are closely linked. If the European economy is doing badly, it will also have an immediate effect on the Finnish economy and thus on well-being. ”

The machine and as Sanoma’s major owner, Herlin is primarily perceived as a representative of Finnish business.

Today, large Finnish companies are so international that the stability of Europe and the world is more important to their success than the economy of small Finland.

One may ask whether it is worth listening to large companies when considering Finland’s interests.

One has to ask Herlin in what role he himself wrote a petition to the business community and agreed to this interview. Did he do it as a business owner? Or as a citizen worried about Finland’s future? Or perhaps in general as an EU-friendly New Zealand farmer?

“That Finnish perspective is emphasized,” Herlin said after a moment’s reflection.

Moreover, according to Herlin, there is no contradiction in this matter. For him, approval of the recovery package would be in the interests not only of large companies but also of taxpayers.

“This is important for everyone.”

Criticism of the recovery package has largely focused on concerns about the future. The fear is that the package will open the door to integration and solidarity for which there is no democratic support from the people.

Is this package the first step in weakening Member States’ responsibility for their own debt?

“I’m not an expert in the way that I can say what’s a big step and what’s a small step. But when Finland joined the European Community, probably no one thought it was a petrified monolith. The world and societies are changing. The European Union is also evolving. Everyone can think for themselves what is good development. ”

What would be the consequences for the EU and Finland if Finland rejected the proposal?

“It’s hard to imagine that Finland would be considered good if a large part of Europe is otherwise in this line,” says Herlin.

According to him, several world organizations are the previous president of the United States Donald Trumpin after the season in a confused state. Finland will make its voice heard through the European Union, Herlin believes.

“It can also be thought of in terms of security policy. One way to look at the progress of humanity on Earth is to say that it has been a crisis to a crisis. There have been wars, wanderings, famines. Now there is also a global environmental crisis striking. Big security policy issues – as well as trade policy – do not ask the opinion of small countries. The value of small countries to great powers and blocs is more instrumental, and it comes up against them in their own interests. So small is important as part of the bloc, ”says Herlin.

“The old idea that we should be close to the core of Europe rather than far from it doesn’t seem like a fool.”

Why is a joint recovery needed, even though the economy seems to be turning as the pandemic eases into growth anyway?

“This year is going well, so good, but this doesn’t look festive yet,” Herlin says.

“It must also be remembered that Germany, for example, is going to put a large part of the stimulus money into the green transition. I think it is very important for the whole system to keep up the momentum, because climate change and the climate crisis may be a truly existential crisis for humanity. ”

Also The practical distribution of money in the recovery package has been criticized, as Finland is a significant net contributor to the recovery package. Finland’s contribution is EUR 6.6 billion, but receivables appear to be well below EUR 3 billion.

Herlin does not put much weight on Finland’s net contribution. According to him, Finland has excellent opportunities to benefit from the revitalization of other countries.

It is true that the package is designed so that a lot of money is spent on investment. A large proportion of Finnish companies make a living from the investments of other companies.

According to Herlin, many Finnish companies have been awake in the megatrend of climate change and have developed their operations with this in mind.

“There are huge opportunities for Finnish know-how and Finnish companies in this great wave of investment in Central Europe. How the last pennies are counted – who has paid and who has received – is difficult. ”

As a whole Herlin does not see the situation in the European economy as very bright. Since the last major economic crisis, the financial crisis of 2008, European growth has been solid. For a long time, the European economy has seemed non-dynamic compared to the United States and Asia.

“It’s a question of eternity for which no solution has been found. I am very worried about that. ”