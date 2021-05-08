Recovery package According to a German economist, Finland would be very angry if it overturned the recovery package – the result would be a “significant crisis of confidence” in the EU

Finland is facing a decision that is important not only for Finland but also for the EU as a whole, when Parliament will probably vote on a huge recovery package for the Union next week. Finland would get “a lot of very angry reactions” if it toppled the package, says German economist Guntram Wolff.

EU what makes the recovery package historic is that EU countries are taking on debt together, for which they are also jointly responsible. This has been seen as a starting shot for the “debt union” that has become in Finland political threat.

In Finland, the Finance Committee demanded this week in its report, that the recovery instrument is considered an exceptional and one-off solution and that the arrangement does not set a precedent.

Elsewhere in Europe, there is much support for debt union. The idea of ​​a recovery package as a major opening is also in some speeches considered good.

German Social Democratic Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz said at the beginning of the year in the German Bundestag that the EU is now on the road to a common fiscal policy. According to Scholz, that is something to support. However, the debate on the recovery package has been limited in Germany compared to Finland.

Although Debt union has also been shaken in the European debate, not accidentally or even half-accidentally, says German economist Guntram Wolff In an interview with HS. Wolff leads the Bruegel think tank in Brussels.

Is the EU recovery package a first step in weakening Member States’ responsibility for their own debt?

“No. In fact, the Member States remain fully responsible for their own debts. The Recovery Package is a one-off instrument to support recovery from the worst economic and health crisis since World War II. The legal basis for the package relates to natural disasters such as covid-19. Of course, if there is a huge new natural disaster, a new decision to use a similar mechanism again can be made again by unanimity, ”says Wolff.

In Finland is facing a significant decision not only for Finland but also for the EU as a whole, when Parliament will probably vote next week to approve or reject the recovery package.

What would be the consequences for the EU and Finland if Finland did not accept the proposal?

“Without Finland’s approval, the recovery package cannot proceed. This created a significant crisis of confidence within the EU. I am sure that it would also trigger a lot of very angry reactions towards Finland in many parts of Europe. ”

Why is a joint recovery needed, even though the economy seems to be turning as the pandemic eases into growth anyway?

“The recovery tool achieves two goals. First, the decision to create it was really important to build trust. It boosted public confidence that the EU can work together to meet the challenge of the worst health crisis in a hundred years. This effect of confidence was reflected in the financial markets, and governments were able to obtain loans more cheaply and thus respond appropriately to the crisis. Secondly, the grants will strengthen economic recovery in the coming years and contribute to the transition to a greener and more digital economy. “

Wolff wrote with two other scholars in 2011 on behalf of his think tank presentation why a permanent financial union would be a good direction for the EU and what it could be like.

That was the conclusion of the think tank after the EU debt crisis that began with Greece’s problems: for the euro area to function properly, it should have better means of regulating the macro-economy and supervising the banks and the economies of the member states.

Under the proposal, Member States would significantly cede their financial sovereignty to the EU.

The proposal included a common EU finance minister who would have a veto over national budgets if they threatened the sustainability of the eurozone economy. The model would also direct a small proportion of taxes directly to the EU.

In Bruegel’s proposal, it could take almost 10 years to prepare for the introduction of the model and would require the Intergovernmental Conference to prepare a new agreement. It is now 10 years since the proposal, and Wolff does not see the progress of the financial union as politically realistic.

In Germany, for example, the establishment of a permanent financial union would, according to Wolff, require a referendum – and its passage does not seem likely.

“It would be a massive transfer of power,” Wolff says.

EU Germany and France are the main drivers of economic policy. Both will hold elections within the next year and a half: in Germany in September and in France in April next year.

The CDU / CSU, the Christian Democratic Union now leading Germany, is not in favor of a debt union. In Germany, as in Finland, one of the arguments is that there is a reluctance to take on Italian debts.

At the moment, German polls, sparsely leading the Greens, instead favor a different debt policy than the Christian Democrats, as does the SPD, with which the Greens would preferably form a government.

If the Greens become Germany’s largest party and get their will through the incoming government, Germany will loosen its own strict borrowing rules, and big money will be invested in debt to slow down climate change.

“It would certainly have an impact on EU fiscal rules as well,” Wolff says. Along the way, however, there are still question marks such as the election result and the formation of a government.

Christian Democrats a negative stance on debt union seems strong.

There is also stronger Eurocriticism in Germany. The EU-critical AfD party was born out of the euro crisis and grew bigger during the immigration crisis.

AfD will run the German euro from the EU in the upcoming elections. The party’s support is in the order of about ten percent. “They are xenophobic. They are also far-right. That’s why many Germans would never vote for them, ”Wolff says.

In Germany, on the other hand, Euroscepticism is greater than AfD’s support, according to Wolff.

“There are a lot of people who would have wanted something completely different from the eurozone and feel betrayed.”