The removal of the train that derailed in Voorschoten last week after a collision with a construction crane started on Monday. ProRail and the municipality of Voorschoten report this.

Hoisting and transport company Mammoet will remove the heavily damaged train equipment using a special construction. The train section that was still partly on the track is lifted up and then drives to The Hague Mariahoeve station.

ProRail places new wheel sets under the tilted train set so that it can be driven away. The trains weigh 90,000 kilograms each, says a Mammoet spokesperson.

Two train sets that ended up in the meadow next to the track are taken away via a temporary road that has been constructed across the meadow next to the railway. Mammoet is not sure whether that will still work on Monday. That depends on the weather.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Broken overhead line

After removing the train sections, ProRail will start repairing the broken overhead line and cables, the track and the platform of Voorschoten station. It is not known how long it will take for the train to be removed. ProRail and Mammoet say that the work will continue on Tuesday.

Last Thursday, the last wagons of the freight train that was also involved in the accident were already removed.

Last Tuesday, a freight train and an intercity of the Dutch Railways collided with a construction crane. The passenger train derailed and part of it ended up in a meadow. The crane operator, an employee of construction company BAM, was killed in the accident and about thirty people were injured.

Crane was on or near the track too early

Despite an earlier agreement, the rail crane involved in the accident involving two trains at Voorschoten station last Tuesday would have arrived too early on or near the track where train traffic was still running. As a result, the vehicle was hit by a freight train moments later.

Two of the four tracks on the route were out of service for works. This is stated in the first factual account of the incident that ProRail has shared with ‘relevant’ parties involved and is in the hands of the ANP.

The overview of the facts states that at 3:23 a.m. the contractor asked the train traffic controller of ProRail to stop train traffic for a short period of time so that the railway crane, or KROL, could cross. He would have replied ‘that this will be possible in 10 minutes’. In the account of the facts, the contractor says that it is waiting for an answer from the train traffic controller.

However, according to ProRail, the crane ended up near or on the track of the freight train within that time frame, for reasons that are still unclear.

Read all about the major train accident at Voorschoten in this file. View all our videos about the train accident in Voorschoten here: