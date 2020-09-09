Economic activity should rebound to 17% instead of the 19% initially envisaged, estimates INSEE on Tuesday, September 8.

“The acceleration of catching up was done during the summer months, we will go more slowly now”, explains Tuesday, September 8 on franceinfo Philippe Waechter, chief economist of Ostrum Asset Management, a financial asset management company, while INSEE has published its estimates on the recovery of the French economy for the end of the year. The institute estimates in particular that economic activity should experience a slower rebound than after deconfinement, at 17% instead of the 19% initially envisaged.

We had, after the release of confinement, a very strong rebound in household consumption.Philippe Waechterto franceinfo

“Everyone waited for the moment when they could move to change car, for example. On the other hand, in the services sector, events, cafes and restaurants, activity is more contained, more limited, because of the risks This phenomenon is all the more important as the risks have been increasing in recent weeks “, continues Philippe Waechter.

“We can clearly see in the last part of the year a slowdown linked to concerns about health, and also on employment. We all expect there to be from the month from October an acceleration of business bankruptcies “, develops the economist. “So there is uncertainty over the whole of the latter part of the year.”

INSEE expects unemployment at 9.5% for the end of the year, after the elimination of 158,200 jobs in the private sector in the second quarter. For Philippe Waechter, these jobs “will take time to come back”.

“Alongside these job cuts there is the whole partial unemployment procedure, so people who will more or less regain all or part of their activity, which is why the unemployment rate does not increase as well. quickly”, says the economist, while stressing the importance of extending the partial unemployment procedure until the end of the year “and probably a little beyond to take this concern into account” and of “a whole series of measures presented in the stimulus plan on training and support for those under 25 who are, in this crisis situation, the most penalized on the employment market.”