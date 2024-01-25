King Charles III of England would have to stay in bed for longer to which it was initially planned, after undergoing surgery for a benign tumor in the prostate – which will be this week, although no further details are known – according to information from the British magazine Hello!.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace reported that The king's public engagements would be postponed “during a brief recovery period”, without adding further details..

But the British magazine explains that, according to specialists it consulted, the postoperative care of this surgery takes a certain amount of time, and not a “brief” one, so that the patient, in this case the king, has a normal recovery without complications.

That is to say, the bed rest that the British monarch must take could take a considerable amount of time, which could delay his return to his duties.

This Thursday, The British monarch was seen returning to London before the operation. The king, 75, had been resting in Sandringham, Norfolk, after canceling his public engagements.

It should be noted that Buckingham Palace has not provided details of the surgery, only confirming that it will take place this week.

The truth is that King Charles' health is causing concern, although the British family insists that he is fine. This is what Queen Camilla, for example, said about the prostate treatment that the British king will undergo. “He's fine, looking forward to getting back to work,” said the queen.

Charles III acceded to the British throne on September 8, 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and was crowned at Westminster Abbey in May last year.

The king's intervention was known after Kensington Palace reported last week that the Princess of Wales, Kate, wife of Prince William – heir to the British Crown – remains hospitalized in a London clinic after abdominal surgery. of which no details were provided.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Regarding Kate, a long rest was anticipated. According to what has been learned, she will be hospitalized for between 10 and 14 days before being able to return to her home in Windsor, where she will continue her recovery.

Some local press versions even point out that it will be very difficult for him to return to his official commitments before Easter.

