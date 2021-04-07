The Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital in Abu Dhabi reported that the recovery rate of accident victims who undergo medical rehabilitation programs in hospitals in the country is among the highest in the region, as they recover their ability to move around the period before the injury.

The hospital explained that the high rate of recovery of accident injuries and their ability to normalize movement is due to the progress of the health sector in the country, and the availability of the latest rehabilitation techniques and physical therapy, and stated that 90% of rehabilitation patients after accidents and severe injuries in the hospital, returned to their daily life efficiently. Pre-injury affinity.

The founder and CEO of Capital Health Group, Dr. Mishaal Al Qasimi, said that the Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital in Abu Dhabi was able to achieve high cure rates for rehabilitation patients from various countries in the region, as a result of the international partnership with the Shirley Ryan Abilty Lab Group (formerly Chicago Rehabilitation Institute) in America. And the use of the latest technologies based on virtual reality, as well as distinguished medical personnel, and he pointed to the importance of an integrated rehabilitation hospital in Abu Dhabi that applies the best international standards in rehabilitating various cases of injury.

He explained that rehabilitation patients do not have to travel to receive treatment abroad, as the best experts in the fields of rehabilitation have been attracted globally, and partnerships with the largest rehabilitation hospitals have been implemented, in addition to equipping the hospital with the latest modern technologies, praising the constructive cooperation by the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi Based on the interest in the private medical sector, which is a complement to the government medical sector, and a partner in providing advanced health services to patients.

He added that providing rehabilitation services with international standards is in line with the UAE’s 2030 vision and plan to provide a global health care system, improve medical services, enhance patient care, and achieve the desired results in providing exceptional medical services.

He mentioned that the partnership with the American “Shirley Ryan Ability Lab” group provides distinguished medical services for highly complex injuries, such as traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, heart attacks, amputations, and disabilities resulting from cancer.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

