52% of pasture areas in Brazil show some type of degradation, mainly in the Amazon and Cerrado

Research by the Observatory of Knowledge and Innovation in Bioeconomy of FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) shows that 18.94% of the Brazilian territory –160 million hectares– consists of pasture areas, but 52% of this total has some level of deterioration. Degradation is mainly concentrated in biomes such as the Amazon and Cerrado.

According to the study, the recovery of pasture areas would cost approximately R$ 383.77 billion. The use of regeneration technologies could create enough revenue to offset the costs. Here’s the intact of the survey (41 MB).

“An important aspect that will affect the choice of recovery strategy to be adopted is the level of degradation presented by the pasture. The different levels of degradation make also different levels of intervention necessary for the recovery to be carried out”says Sabrina de Matos Carlos, a researcher at FGV.

The study also reveals that the Southeast is the region that demonstrates the lowest costs for implementing technologies for the recovery and reform of degraded pastures. This is because about 60% of the devastated pasture areas are located in the Atlantic Forest biome, where the prices of fertilizers and correctives are partially lower.

If Brazil were to execute the goals established in the Paris Agreement to recover 15 million hectares of deteriorated pastures by 2030, it would have an estimated cost of BRL 21.17 billion. The largest expenditures would be in the states of São Paulo, Pernambuco and Ceará.