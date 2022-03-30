The League has scheduled the dates of the five matches postponed in recent months: Wednesday 20 April Udinese-Salernitana (Dazn), a week later, on 27 April, Fiorentina-Udinese (Dazn-Sky), Salernitana-Venice (Dazn) and Bologna- Inter (Dazn-Sky), on 11 May Atalanta-Torino (Dazn), with the latter which could undergo a change in the event of the Dea’s commitments in the Europa League. The match times have not yet been decided.

Pandemic

–

“We have scheduled the recoveries of the five matches postponed between the end of December and the beginning of January due to the pandemic in the first useful dates – said the President of Lega Serie A Lorenzo Casini -. I thank all the members of the Lega Council for their work, which now allows fans and clubs to have a clear picture of sporting commitments until the end of the championship. In the future it will be good not to wait months to establish the dates of the races not played. This is why I wrote today to Presidents Giovanni Malagò and Gabriele Gravina to find together a solution that can significantly reduce the time of any disputes in the event of postponed matches, even with special procedures similar to what already happens with TAS during the Olympic Games “.